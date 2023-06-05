OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael J. Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Michael J. Fox Suffers Tragic Fall at Movie Panel After Admitting His Parkinson's Disease Has Been 'Getting Harder' — Photos

michael j fox collapse pp
Source: mega;
By:

Jun. 5 2023, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Michael J. Fox suffered a tragic fall over the weekend.

While the actor was appearing at a Back to the Future Q&A panel in Pennsylvania with former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, Fox appeared to sadly lose his balance while making his way onto the stage.

Article continues below advertisement
mjf

Luckily, the 61-year-old landed on the couch in front of him, rather than the hard floor and seemed to be uninjured by the fall.

The sudden tumble comes nearly three years after Fox officially retired from his career due to the severity of his symptoms related to Parkinson's disease, which he recently admitted has been getting "tougher."

Article continues below advertisement
mjf

“[Parkinson's] is banging on the door,” Fox made clear in an April interview. “I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder. It's getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher … that’s the way it is.”

The Family Ties alum also reflected on how he saw the next phase of his life playing out as he continues to battle the disease. “You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's,” he continued. “So I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80.”

MORE ON:
Michael J. Fox
Article continues below advertisement
mjf

“My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to,” Fox emphasized about his reality. “I mean, I'm not going to lie it's going to hurt.”

As OK! reported, Fox got real about how his ailment has taken a toll on his wife, Tracy Pollan. "She has this disease too in a sense because I do," the dad-of-four, 61, explained in a separate interview. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson’s, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn’t hers to endure," added Fox.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.