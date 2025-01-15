Riley Keough 'Didn't Know' Former Stepdad Michael Jackson Was Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors Until She Was Older
While plenty of drama ensued when Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing minors, his former stepdaughter Riley Keough revealed she was completely oblivious to the scandal despite her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, being married to the superstar.
Keough discussed the situation on the Wednesday, January 15, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, admitting, "I was never told anything."
"It’s actually not something I ever asked as an adult. I think it just was what it was," the mom-of-one, 35, shared. "I don’t know, it just never came to mind, I guess."
Keough's late mom, who died in 2023, was married to the Grammy winner — who passed away in 2009 — from 1994 to 1996, with their wedding taking place one month after Presley divorced Keough's father, Danny Keough.
In 1993, Michael faced his first allegation, but Lisa Marie previously shared that she believed he was innocent.
The Daisy Jones & The Six alum assumed her "dad was really heartbroken and reading the news... I’m just imagining. I would imagine he said all kinds of things to my mom that we didn’t know about."
Riley explained her parents made a pact to never argue in front of her or late brother Benjamin Keough — who died from suicide in 2020 — which is why she's not sure how her dad handled the ordeal.
- Priscilla Presley's Ex Denies 'Molesting' Lisa Marie Presley When She Was 10 Despite Her Memoir Claims
- Priscilla Presley Determined To Keep Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex Michael Lockwood Away From Elvis' Fortune: Source
- 'She Was Pissed': Riley Keough Reveals Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley Picked Her Up From Prison After Her Shocking Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I didn’t know anything. We didn’t know about any allegations," the brunette beauty insisted. "We didn’t know. We had no awareness of that."
"The one thing I know is that they were in love and that their love for one another was genuine. I was there and I remember," Riley noted of her mom's romance with the "Thriller" crooner. "Everything else, I don’t know, because I wasn’t there for [it]."
Riley has been an open book about her late mother after she passed at age 54 from cardiac arrest and small bowel obstruction post-bariatric surgery.
In fact, Riley decided to complete the memoir the matriarch was in the process of writing.
"Working on it was very emotional but also very healing," one source told a news outlet. "Riley felt obligated to see the memoir through, knowing it was important to her mother."
"What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was," Elvis Presley's granddaughter shared. "To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."