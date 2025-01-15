Riley Keough 'Didn't Know' Former Stepdad Michael Jackson Was Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors Until She Was Older

"It’s actually not something I ever asked as an adult. I think it just was what it was," the mom-of-one, 35, shared. "I don’t know, it just never came to mind, I guess."

Keough's late mom, who died in 2023, was married to the Grammy winner — who passed away in 2009 — from 1994 to 1996, with their wedding taking place one month after Presley divorced Keough's father, Danny Keough.

In 1993, Michael faced his first allegation, but Lisa Marie previously shared that she believed he was innocent.