Inside Michael Jackson and Bubbles' Relationship: Everything to Know — Including Where the Famous Chimpanzee Is Now
June 5 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson Adopted and Raised Bubbles
Michael Jackson formed a near-familial bond with his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles.
The beloved primate companion was reportedly born in a biomedical laboratory in Austin, Texas, in 1983 — the same year the King of Pop adopted him after animal trainer Bob Dunn acquired him for the singer.
According to Dunn, Jackson and Bubbles were "close friends and playmates." He added the singer treated his constant companion as his "first child."
The chimp spent much of his youth at the "Billie Jean" hitmaker's Encino, Calif., home before moving to Neverland Ranch in 1988. In the years thereafter, he became a fixture in Jackson's life, appearing in music videos and films, as well as traveling the globe alongside the pop icon.
The famous ape even learned Jackson's signature moonwalk dance when he was 4.
Michael Jackson and Bubbles Reportedly Had a 'Bizarre' Relationship
Jackson and Bubbles' surreal bond made headlines, with reports sharing the twosome would stay together in hotel rooms amid the performer's world concert tours.
While in Osaka, Japan, the celebrity chimpanzee joined dignitaries for green tea, leaving then-Mayor Yasushi Oshima and other officials "surprised." Still, they reportedly understood Bubbles was Jackson's "good friend."
Bubbles' association with Jackson connected him to several high-profile stars.
Riley Keough, the daughter of Jackson's ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, revealed she met the chimp as a child.
"[Bubbles] was great. There were a few different chimps that I remember," she said during an August 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I don't remember which one is which. I remember one pulling on my curtains in my house, and then one went to school with me one time, which was pretty cool."
Jon Bon Jovi also disclosed he once partied with the primate in a Tokyo hotel, while Quincy Jones claimed Bubbles once bit his daughter, Rashida.
Jane Goodall Alleged Bubbles Had Been 'Beaten' While Living With Jackson
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After Jackson's death, renowned primatologist Jane Goodall revisited her long-held fears that Bubbles may have suffered abuse before being surrendered to a primate sanctuary.
"I ticked him off. I went to see him to talk about Bubbles. When he was with Michael Jackson, he was being beaten!" she recalled.
A source added Jackson consulted Goodall about his companion's behavior before he was "exiled" to live with a new trainer. While the anthropologist told him to hire a new trainer and adopt two female chimpanzees, Jackson "didn't take her advice."
Her comment mirrored what Jack Gordon, the ex-husband of La Toya Jackson, maintained, saying he saw Michael abuse the chimpanzee firsthand. The Jackson family disputed the allegation.
Meanwhile, Stephen Davis, Michael's ghostwriter, disclosed the "end" of Bubbles to Popb---- Substack.
"What happened to Bubbles in the end was that he started j------ o-- in front of busloads of school children who would come to Neverland Ranch," he said. "So they kept him out of sight and re-trained him."
"But one day, some special school children came to Neverland – from Japan, I heard later – and because the kids wanted to know where Bubbles was, they brought the monkey out," said Stephen. "So they bring him out, but he had managed to reach into the diaper and had these two handfuls of monkey s--- in his paw, which he threw at the kids. And that was the end of Bubbles."
Bubbles lived with Michael until he was around 6 years old before being relocated to Bob's ranch. He was eventually transferred to a sanctuary.
Bubbles Allegedly Tried to Kill Himself After Michael Jackson's Child Molestation Scandal
In 2019, RadarOnline.com cited a report alleging Bubbles was removed from Neverland in 2003 amid fears he posed a danger to Michael's children.
After Michael was charged with child molestation, "his favorite pet, a chimpanzee named Bubbles tried to commit suicide," The Times of India claimed.
It was also alleged Bubbles self-harmed when he learned of his master's death and struggled emotionally after being moved from his home to a sanctuary.
Where Is Bubbles Now?
Bubbles, now 43, resides at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchulu, Fla. He arrived at the sanctuary with several other chimpanzees in 2005.
He is said to be "aging gracefully" while enjoying his favorite activities, including eating sweet potatoes, painting and listening to flute and guitar music. He also reportedly likes to nap and playfully puts his "treasures" inside backpacks with Velcro.
Director Patti Ragan told Variety the Jackson estate continues to help fund the hairy chimp's care.
"He's such a sweet, sweet guy," Patti said of Bubbles. "People still picture him as a cute little baby with a pink face that Michael carried around. But he's a big boy now, about 170 pounds. He's living with a group of five, and we're introducing some youngsters into that group right now. Bubbles helped raise two babies when he came here."
Bubbles made headlines again after he was portrayed in the biopic Michael using CGI, as decided by director Antoine Fuqua.
Lionsgate explained in a statement, "We have had continuing constructive dialogue with PETA about the portrayal of Bubbles the chimpanzee as a pet. This portrayal is simply based on historical fact and is not intended to be an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets."
"Bubbles is portrayed in the movie using CGI technology, and the real Bubbles has been living a peaceful life at the Center for Great Apes sanctuary for more than 20 years," the statement continued.
Currently, Bubbles is one of the "most recognized chimpanzees" at the sanctuary, the Center for Great Apes said.