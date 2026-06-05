Inside Michael Jackson and Bubbles' Relationship: Everything to Know — Including Where the Famous Chimpanzee Is Now

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Michael Jackson Adopted and Raised Bubbles

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson reportedly described Bubbles as his first child.

Michael Jackson formed a near-familial bond with his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles. The beloved primate companion was reportedly born in a biomedical laboratory in Austin, Texas, in 1983 — the same year the King of Pop adopted him after animal trainer Bob Dunn acquired him for the singer. According to Dunn, Jackson and Bubbles were "close friends and playmates." He added the singer treated his constant companion as his "first child." The chimp spent much of his youth at the "Billie Jean" hitmaker's Encino, Calif., home before moving to Neverland Ranch in 1988. In the years thereafter, he became a fixture in Jackson's life, appearing in music videos and films, as well as traveling the globe alongside the pop icon. The famous ape even learned Jackson's signature moonwalk dance when he was 4.

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Michael Jackson and Bubbles Reportedly Had a 'Bizarre' Relationship

Source: Center for Great Apes Bubbles appeared in Michael Jackson's music videos.

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Jane Goodall Alleged Bubbles Had Been 'Beaten' While Living With Jackson

Source: MEGA; Center for Great Apes The Jackson family denied claims that Michael abused Bubbles.

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After Jackson's death, renowned primatologist Jane Goodall revisited her long-held fears that Bubbles may have suffered abuse before being surrendered to a primate sanctuary. "I ticked him off. I went to see him to talk about Bubbles. When he was with Michael Jackson, he was being beaten!" she recalled. A source added Jackson consulted Goodall about his companion's behavior before he was "exiled" to live with a new trainer. While the anthropologist told him to hire a new trainer and adopt two female chimpanzees, Jackson "didn't take her advice." Her comment mirrored what Jack Gordon, the ex-husband of La Toya Jackson, maintained, saying he saw Michael abuse the chimpanzee firsthand. The Jackson family disputed the allegation. Meanwhile, Stephen Davis, Michael's ghostwriter, disclosed the "end" of Bubbles to Popb---- Substack. "What happened to Bubbles in the end was that he started j------ o-- in front of busloads of school children who would come to Neverland Ranch," he said. "So they kept him out of sight and re-trained him." "But one day, some special school children came to Neverland – from Japan, I heard later – and because the kids wanted to know where Bubbles was, they brought the monkey out," said Stephen. "So they bring him out, but he had managed to reach into the diaper and had these two handfuls of monkey s--- in his paw, which he threw at the kids. And that was the end of Bubbles." Bubbles lived with Michael until he was around 6 years old before being relocated to Bob's ranch. He was eventually transferred to a sanctuary.

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Bubbles Allegedly Tried to Kill Himself After Michael Jackson's Child Molestation Scandal

Source: Center for Great Apes Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009.

In 2019, RadarOnline.com cited a report alleging Bubbles was removed from Neverland in 2003 amid fears he posed a danger to Michael's children. After Michael was charged with child molestation, "his favorite pet, a chimpanzee named Bubbles tried to commit suicide," The Times of India claimed. It was also alleged Bubbles self-harmed when he learned of his master's death and struggled emotionally after being moved from his home to a sanctuary.

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Where Is Bubbles Now?

Source: Center for Great Apes Bubbles also paints.