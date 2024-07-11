'Traumatic': Rashida Jones Reveals Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee Bubbles Bit Her After She 'Antagonized' the Animal as a Kid

"I was just thinking about how I was bit by his monkey," the Parks and Recreation alum shared. "It was my fault. Well, no, it's not my fault. I am not the one who put a chimpanzee in overalls and a diaper."

Rashida, 48, explained that Bubbles stole her hair tie and wouldn't give it back, and since no one else was in the room at the time, she opened the cage.