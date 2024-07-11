OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rashida Jones
OK LogoNEWS

'Traumatic': Rashida Jones Reveals Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee Bubbles Bit Her After She 'Antagonized' the Animal as a Kid

A picture of Rashida Jones and an image of Michael Jackson with his chimpanzee Bubbles.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rashida Jones doesn't have animal instincts.

In a new interview, the actress revealed she met Michael Jackson and his chimpanzee Bubbles decades ago since her late father, Quincy Jones, worked on a few of the singer's tunes.

Article continues below advertisement
rashida jones michael jacksons chimpanzee bit her antagonized
Source: mega

Rashida Jones met Michael Jackson during her childhood.

"I was just thinking about how I was bit by his monkey," the Parks and Recreation alum shared. "It was my fault. Well, no, it's not my fault. I am not the one who put a chimpanzee in overalls and a diaper."

Rashida, 48, explained that Bubbles stole her hair tie and wouldn't give it back, and since no one else was in the room at the time, she opened the cage.

Article continues below advertisement
rashida jones michael jacksons chimpanzee bit her antagonized w
Source: mega

The singer took in Bubbles in the '80s.

Article continues below advertisement

"He came out and then he started running around the room and throwing books," the brunette beauty recalled, calling the incident a "bit of a nightmare," admitting she did "antagonize" the critter.

"I went up to him and was, like, 'No! No!' — because I'd seen Michael say 'No!' to him. And I slapped him on the head, just a light, little slap," she confessed. "And he took my hand like a sandwich and bit into it."

Article continues below advertisement
rashida jones michael jacksons chimpanzee bit her antagonized
Source: mega

The actress is the daughter of late music producer Quincy Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know. Traumatic," the mom-of-one declared.

Rashida claimed the animal is now 40, retired and lives in Florida: "I saw that he's the alpha male of his group, in whatever chimp retirement home he's at."

MORE ON:
Rashida Jones
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The legendary singer — who died at age 50 in 2009 — took Bubbles in from a research facility in the '80s and treated him like a child, having him sleep in a crib and use the toilet.

The primate often traveled with the father-of-three and lived with him at the famous Neverland Ranch. In 2003, the animal matured and was too aggressive to be kept as a pet, so he was transferred to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement
rashida jones michael jacksons chimpanzee bit her antagonized
Source: mega

Jackson died in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

The music icon visited his pet after the move, with animal trainer Bob Dunn — who facilitated the original adoption — noting they had a great bond.

"Bubbles definitely missed [Jackson] when they parted and will miss him now," Dunn stated after Michael's sudden death. "Chimpanzees are intelligent. They remember people and stuff. Bubbles and Michael were close friends and playmates. The last time Michael visited, Bubbles definitely recognized and remembered him."

Article continues below advertisement

The New Yorker interviewed Rashida about being bitten by Bubbles.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.