'Traumatic': Rashida Jones Reveals Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee Bubbles Bit Her After She 'Antagonized' the Animal as a Kid
Rashida Jones doesn't have animal instincts.
In a new interview, the actress revealed she met Michael Jackson and his chimpanzee Bubbles decades ago since her late father, Quincy Jones, worked on a few of the singer's tunes.
"I was just thinking about how I was bit by his monkey," the Parks and Recreation alum shared. "It was my fault. Well, no, it's not my fault. I am not the one who put a chimpanzee in overalls and a diaper."
Rashida, 48, explained that Bubbles stole her hair tie and wouldn't give it back, and since no one else was in the room at the time, she opened the cage.
"He came out and then he started running around the room and throwing books," the brunette beauty recalled, calling the incident a "bit of a nightmare," admitting she did "antagonize" the critter.
"I went up to him and was, like, 'No! No!' — because I'd seen Michael say 'No!' to him. And I slapped him on the head, just a light, little slap," she confessed. "And he took my hand like a sandwich and bit into it."
"I know. Traumatic," the mom-of-one declared.
Rashida claimed the animal is now 40, retired and lives in Florida: "I saw that he's the alpha male of his group, in whatever chimp retirement home he's at."
The legendary singer — who died at age 50 in 2009 — took Bubbles in from a research facility in the '80s and treated him like a child, having him sleep in a crib and use the toilet.
The primate often traveled with the father-of-three and lived with him at the famous Neverland Ranch. In 2003, the animal matured and was too aggressive to be kept as a pet, so he was transferred to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Fla.
The music icon visited his pet after the move, with animal trainer Bob Dunn — who facilitated the original adoption — noting they had a great bond.
"Bubbles definitely missed [Jackson] when they parted and will miss him now," Dunn stated after Michael's sudden death. "Chimpanzees are intelligent. They remember people and stuff. Bubbles and Michael were close friends and playmates. The last time Michael visited, Bubbles definitely recognized and remembered him."
The New Yorker interviewed Rashida about being bitten by Bubbles.