Lisa Marie Presley's Sudden Decision To Divorce Michael Jackson Reportedly Prompted Him To 'Use Drugs As An Emotional Escape'

Details about the demise of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's short-lived marriage have resurfaced in the wake of the former's sudden January 12 death.

The twosome tied the knot in May of 1994, and things seemed to be going strong, as Presley even pushed Jackson to enter rehab. However, their relationship allegedly began to crack due to Presley's Scientology ties and the child molestation accusations against Jackson — though Elvis' daughter always believed he was innocent.