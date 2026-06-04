Michael Jackson's 'Bombshell' Confession About Sleeping in Bed With a 'Little Boy' Left Martin Bashir 'Gobsmacked'

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Michael Jackson left a group of producers absolutely floored after making a questionable confession about being close to children while filming former journalist Martin Bashir's now-infamous documentary special in 2002. During an appearance on a new docuseries about Jackson's 2005 child molestation trial, Bashir recalled a disturbing conversation he had with the King of Pop while interviewing the "Thriller" singer for his 2003 project Living With Michael Jackson. In the new Netflix special, titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, Bashir exposed an admission made by the troubled "Billie Jean" hitmaker about spending the night with a "little boy" — who later accused the late star of abuse.

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Source: Granada television /ITV Michael Jackson introduced a boy who later accused the singer of sexual abuse during his 2003 interview with Martin Bashir.

Ahead of his sit-down with Jackson more than two decades ago, Bashir admitted he knew "things would happen" during the interview — so long as his crew "behaved appropriately" and treated the award-winning artist with respect. At first, Bashir kept things light, moonwalking with the legendary pop star and even shopping with him at points in the special, however, the former British journalist was soon left deeply disturbed by Jackson's concerning commentary after asking about child sexual abuse allegations made against the "Smooth Criminal" singer. "I was anxious about what was going to happen when I put these difficult questions to him," Bashir remembered. "But, as we moved towards the end of the filming, he said, 'I want you to meet somebody.' I said, 'Right, who do you want me to meet?' He said, 'He's a little boy and we've healed him of cancer.'"

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'They Sleep in the Bed Together'

Source: Granada television /ITV Martin Bashir interviewed Michael Jackson for the 2003 documentary special 'Living With Michael Jackson.'

Suddenly, Jackson brought out Gavin Arvizo — the very child who later went on to accuse the "Beat It" singer of molesting him in 2003, the same year Bashir released his infamous docuseries. "And then, Michael volunteers during the conversation that they sleep in the bed together," Bashir exposed, noting the young child held Jackson's hand and rested his head on the singer's shoulder. Arvizo's allegations against Jackson ultimately led to his 2005 child abuse case. The notorious legal battle resulted in Jackson being indicted, though he was later acquitted on multiple counts of molestation and conspiring to commit extortion and child abduction.

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'Why Can't You Share Your Bed?'

Source: mega Michael Jackson claimed kids preferred staying with the singer instead of a guest room when visiting Neverland.

Jackson wasn't understanding why the tone had changed in the room, asking: "Why can't you share your bed? The most loving thing to do is share your bed with someone." "All of us, the production team, are completely gobsmacked. I mean, we can't believe what's going on in front of us," Bashir shared, also alleging Jackson claimed that when children would visit his Neverland property, "they always want to stay with me" instead of a guest room. "I realized that we had something that was hugely significant, but I didn't realize the extent of the bombshell until the broadcast," the controversial reporter explained of his documentary special airing in February 2003.

'Gross Distortion of the Truth'

Source: mega Michael Jackson slammed Martin Bashir's 2003 documentary.