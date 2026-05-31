Michael Jackson's Biggest Scandals: From Child Sexual Abuse Allegations to Baby Balcony Incident and More
May 31 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Child Sexual Abuse Allegations
While celebrated as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson also lived a life plagued by controversies and legal battles.
Prior to his death on June 25, 2009, the "Smooth Criminal" hitmaker was the subject of multiple sexual abuse accusations, which began in 1993. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a probe into allegations that he molested children, including a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler.
The teen's family sued Jackson in September 2013, accusing the pop star of repeatedly "committing sexual battery" on the child. In response, Jackson's team claimed the lawsuit was an attempt to extort the singer for $20 million.
In December of the same year, the songwriter's then-estranged sibling La Toya Jackson purported the sexual abuse allegations were "true."
"This is very difficult for me," La Toya claimed at a press conference in Tel Aviv. "Michael is my brother. ... But I cannot, and I will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children."
The mounting accusations soon prompted the "Thriller" singer to deliver a four-minute statement from his Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, saying, "I am not guilty of these allegations, but if I am guilty of anything it is of giving all that I have to give to help children all over the world. It is of loving children of all ages and races. It is of gaining sheer joy from seeing children with their innocent and smiling faces. It is of enjoying through them the childhood that I missed myself."
Michael added, "If I am guilty of anything, it is of believing what God said about little children: 'Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not, for such is the kingdom of heaven.'"
On the other hand, Michael reached a civil settlement with the Chandler family out of court for a reported $25 million.
The allegations, however, did not stop there. Jason Francia — whose mother worked as a housekeeper for the singer — claimed he was molested by Michael, bringing the total number of alleged victims to five. The other three boys who accused him of abuse were Wade Robson, Gavin Arvizo and Jimmy "James" Safechuck.
Two of the alleged victims, Wade and James, sued Michael's estate and companies in 2013, but the filings were dismissed several times. Their allegations were featured in the two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, which aired in 2019.
In 2023, a California appeals court revived both lawsuits and allowed them to proceed to trial against MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.
The sexual abuse claims flared up again after the Cascio siblings sued Michael's estate and companies in February, alleging years of sexual abuse. The complaint also alleged child s-- trafficking, breach of contract, fraud, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The siblings are seeking financial damages and a ruling to void an agreement they claim Michael's employees coerced them into signing under false pretenses to silence them about the "years of abuse they endured."
In response to the filing, Michael's estate attorney Marty Singer wrote in a statement, "The Cascios are the epitome of unreliable sources. Their stories have repeatedly shifted and changed to suit whatever their current agenda happens to be."
Baby Balcony Incident
Between the sexual abuse allegations, Michael became embroiled in another scandal when he infamously dangled his then-9-month-old son, Prince Michael Jackson II, over the balcony of their suite at the Adlon Hotel in Berlin on November 19, 2002.
The father-of-three addressed the backlash in a statement, saying he "offer[s] no excuses for what happened."
"I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children," he added of the baby stunt.
2005 Criminal Trial
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Martin Bashir's documentary Living with Michael Jackson aired in February 2003. Following the release, the "Billie Jean" singer denied any wrongdoing and expressed he was devastated by the piece's portrayal of him.
Still and all, the documentary triggered a criminal inquiry.
Months later, in November 2003, the Grammy-winning singer was served with a warrant that allowed authorities to search his Neverland Ranch. The sheriff's office arrested him on charges of child molestation but did not disclose further details.
Michael was indicted on 10 criminal counts, according to The New York Times. The criminal case went to trial, and he was acquitted of all charges on June 13, 2005.
Financial Troubles
Despite his acquittal, Michael found himself saddled with overwhelming debt.
According to NBC News, he owed more than $500 million when he died of acute propofol intoxication at age 50 on June 25, 2009.
Prescription Drug Addiction
On January 27, 1984, Michael was involved in a horrific accident while filming a Pepsi commercial, which would later become a turning point in his long struggle with prescription drug dependency.
A video from the set showed the philanthropist's hair accidentally catching fire, leaving him with second- and third-degree burns to his scalp and the back of his head. According to a magazine, the devastating mishap fueled Michael's fixation on both prescription medication and plastic surgery.
Although he sought rehabilitation for his growing dependence on painkillers, he reportedly became increasingly reliant on pain medications and sedatives as he continuously struggled with chronic injuries, mounting stress and insomnia, to name a few issues.
A 2004 document obtained by CNN following Michael's death revealed he took more than 10 Xanax pills, a medication to treat panic and anxiety disorders, a night. The Los Angeles County coroner ruled his death as homicide, with "acute propofol intoxication" as the cause.
In addition, the press release from the coroner's office revealed the "other conditions contributing to death" was "benzodiazepine effect." The sedatives lorazepam, midazolam and diazepam found in his system are all benzodiazepines, a class of prescription central nervous system depressants.
Michael's physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011 after being found guilty of administering a fatal dose of propofol to the singer-songwriter. He served nearly two years of the four-year sentence and was released in 2013.