NEWS Michael Jackson Fans Harshly Accuse Daughter Paris of 'Not Knowing' Her Famous Father After He Died When She Was 11: 'Her Insight Is Minimal' Source: mega Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009. Allie Fasanella April 8 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Some of the late King of Pop's fans think they know him better than his daughter. During an interview last month, Paris Jackson touched on the upcoming biopic about her father, Michael Jackson, sharing that she wants him to be remembered for the "love and light" he brought to the world. However, multiple people claimed under a TikTok clip of her remarks that she didn't know the "Black of White" singer, as he died when she was just 11.

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'She Didn't Even Know MJ'

Source: mega Paris Jackson said she wants her father's legacy to be about 'love and light.'

"As much as I have respect for her. She don’t know him when we did. Love her But her insight is minimal," one person commented on the video. "She didn’t even know MJ 😂" another user chimed in, while somebody else agreed: "She knew her dad for 9 years. We literally known him for 50yrs." A fourth person added, "With all due respect she wasn't even a thought in the time period this movie is set in."

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'This Is His Daughter'

Source: mega Paris Jackson traveled the world with her father before his death.

While there were more than a few comments similar to the aforementioned, other fans came to Paris' defense. "'We knew him longer' HOW MANY OF YALL KNOW HIM OTHER THAN WHAT YOUVE SEEN IN THE MEDIA?!! This is his daughter," one person wrote. Another user noted: "'We known him longer' and he don’t freaking know YALL." "People saying they knew him better than his own daughter i have to laugh," somebody else said, while one more reasoned: "Her as his daughter knowing him for 9 years is much more valid than any fan of any length of time."

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Paris Jackson's Emotional Tribute to Dad Michael After His Unexpected Passing

Source: mega Paris Jackson honored her father at his memorial in July 2009.

The 28-year-old singer notably honored Michael at a memorial service just two weeks after his untimely death at age 50 on June 25, 2009. On July 7, 2009, she took to the stage at L.A.'s Staples Center and told the crowd: "I just wanted to say, ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine." "And I just wanted to say I love him so much," she added before breaking into sobs and turning to be consoled by her aunt Janet Jackson .

Source: mega Michael Jackson's death was ruled a homicide.