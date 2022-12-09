The Truth About Michael Jackson's Death: Inside The Late Singer's Downfall

Yet, during his tragic final days, the former child star was planning a triumphant comeback with the This Is It tour. It was more than just a career move. At the time, he was in debt to the tune of $500 million — he was reportedly spending $35 million a year on his lavish lifestyle — and was desperate to make money and repair his image, which had been tarnished by child molestation charges, his obsession with plastic surgery and other bizarre behavior. The night before he died, the “Bad” singer stunned onlookers by appearing like his old self during a six-hour dress rehearsal.

But choreographer Kenny Ortega was still worried. “There are strong signs of paranoia, anxiety and obsessive-like behavior,” he wrote at the time.

The source says he was particularly terrified his kids (he welcomed son Bigi, 20, via surrogate in 2002) would be kidnapped, disguising them with masks when they went out. But the children saw a Michael no one else knew. “They hero-worshipped him as a dad,” says the source.

“He was so loving and sensitive to their needs and always there for them.” They are determined to keep his memory alive. As Paris has said, “He was the best father you could ever imagine.”