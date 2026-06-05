Michael Jackson's Former Cook Claims He Witnessed Singer 'Grope' Macaulay Culkin at Age 10 While Playing Video Games

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Disturbing new claims have been unlocked about the former relationship between Michael Jackson and Macaulay Culkin, sparking accusations of foul play. In the new docuseries Michael Jackson: The Verdict, the singer’s former cook, Phillip LeMarque, claimed he saw Jackson “grope” the actor during a game night in 1991. The allegations initially emerged in 2005, when the chef claimed he saw Jackson holding Culkin in his lap with one hand, and sticking the other hand in his pants.

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Did Michael Jackson Grope Macaulay Culkin?

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin denied Michael Jackson inappropriately touched him.

“I called him up and I said, ‘Mac, they’re making all these accusations against Michael about you,’” Brian Oxman, the Jackson Family attorney, recalled in the docuseries. “And Macaulay Culkin says, ‘From what I’m seeing going on in this courtroom, Michael is in deep, deep trouble. I’ll be there for him, Brian! I’ll testify! I’ve told them a thousand times and I’ll tell them again!’” Diane Dimond, an investigative journalist, noted “the jury looked like they were a little starstruck” at the time when the two stars reportedly exchanged smiles in the courtroom.

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Macaulay Culkin Denies Claims of Being Groped

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin 'couldn't believe' claims against Michael Jackson.

The Home Alone star denied ever having been inappropriately touched. Although he admitted he slept over at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch as a kid, often in the same bed as the musician, there was never any sexual activity. “I’ve never seen him do anything improper with anybody,” Culkin said, noting that he “couldn’t believe it” when he heard the claims. The King of Pop was ultimately found not guilty.

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Michael Jackson Reportedly Watched Child P---

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's former chef accused him of indecent behavior.

In the documentary, it was revealed that Jackson ordered child p----------. The star’s friend and assistant Frank Cascio gave former employee Vincent Amen a bag that contained an illegal magazine. “Start flipping through it, and there was a Sharpie … circles around the video ordering section,” Amen remembered. “Someone wanted these videos, circled the ones they want. These videos, which are children naked. Some with family, some just naked children.”

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson reportedly watched sexually explicit videos of minors.