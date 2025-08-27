Michael Jackson's Son Prince Announces Engagement to Molly Schirmang as His Famous Family Reacts

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson’s eldest son is officially off the market — and his famous family couldn’t be happier. On Tuesday, August 26, Prince Jackson shared the exciting update on Instagram, announcing that he and longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang are officially engaged. The post included a sweet carousel of throwback pictures from their nearly decade-long romance.

Source: @princejackson/Instagram Prince Jackson is engaged to Molly Schirmang.

“8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs 😘,” Prince wrote in the caption.

Source: MEGA Prince Jackson has two siblings — Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

The first photo captured the moment Prince popped the question, with the couple dressed in all white. Prince wore a classic polo and beige pants, while Molly stunned in a spaghetti-strap dress as the two sealed the moment with a kiss.

Other snapshots showed the pair sitting with Prince’s grandmother Katherine Jackson, 95, as well as highlights from his college graduation, traveling and kayaking adventures. He also included moments from events tied to the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, a nonprofit that supports people who have experienced loss. The foundation honors Michael’s late sister-in-law, Dee Dee, who was married to Tito Jackson and tragically died in 1994.

Source: @princejackson/Instagram The couple have been together since 2017.

Naturally, the Jackson family wasted no time celebrating the big announcement. “Congrats!!!” Taryll Jackson, Tito and Dee Dee’s son, wrote in the comments section. Brandi Jackson, daughter of Jackie Jackson, chimed in with, “Congratulations!! 🥳🎊🍾.”

Prince and Molly first began dating in 2017, and one year later, he gushed about their time together. “I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together,” Prince wrote at the time, adding a picture of the two smiling outdoors alongside a scenic California backdrop.

Source: @princejackson/Instagram Prince Jackson's famous family seem excited about the the pair's latest milestone.

Later that year, Prince opened up about their relationship at a Dee Dee Jackson Foundation event. “I think in everything there’s an important balance. I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very — I don’t want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer,” he told People. He also praised Molly for encouraging him to “see things through a different light.”