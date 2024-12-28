Paris Jackson 'Knows' Her Late Father Michael 'Would Approve' of Her 'Soulmate' Justin Long
Though Paris Jackson's father, Michael Jackson, isn't around to walk her down the aisle when she gets married to Justin Long, she knows the late singer, who died in 2009, would be proud of her.
“She’s fallen in love a lot over the years, but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate. It’s not just the love of music that they share, he’s also very intentional and spiritual, she knows her dad would approve,” a source shared of Paris, 26, who announced her engagement to Justin in December. “He created a daily gratitude app, that’s totally up her alley.”
Though Paris seems happy with Justin, her family wants to make sure she's set up financially.
“They want to see an iron-clad prenup, but Paris is so head over heels who knows what she will do. She doesn’t care that much about money, so it is conceivable that she’d do something impetuous,” the insider explained, adding that Justin has "given no signs that he isn't sincere."
"He does seem crazy in love with her, as well," they added.
As OK! previously reported, the actress revealed she's officially off the market via Instagram.
"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote on December 6. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."
According to the insider, the pair have been serious for quite some time.
“They’ve been together two years, so it’s not exactly sudden, even if her family would rather she waited,” the insider said of the proposal. “There’s no wedding date set but it’s likely to happen next summer.”
Before Justin, the songwriter dated Gabriel Glenn for several years until they called it quits in 2020.
Paris has decided to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, however, during an episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, she got candid about her past lovers.
“The public only knows about three long term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in,” she explained. “I say I’m g-- because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a v-------. It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, ‘What are you like as a person?’”
