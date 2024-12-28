Paris Jackson 'Knows' Her Late Father Michael 'Would Approve' of Her 'Soulmate' Justin Long

Though Paris Jackson 's father, Michael Jackson , isn't around to walk her down the aisle when she gets married to Justin Long , she knows the late singer, who died in 2009 , would be proud of her.

“She’s fallen in love a lot over the years, but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate. It’s not just the love of music that they share, he’s also very intentional and spiritual, she knows her dad would approve ,” a source shared of Paris, 26, who announced her engagement to Justin in December. “He created a daily gratitude app, that’s totally up her alley.”

Though Paris seems happy with Justin, her family wants to make sure she's set up financially.

“They want to see an iron-clad prenup, but Paris is so head over heels who knows what she will do. She doesn’t care that much about money, so it is conceivable that she’d do something impetuous,” the insider explained, adding that Justin has "given no signs that he isn't sincere."

"He does seem crazy in love with her, as well," they added.