Michael Lockwood Claims Estranged Ex Lisa Marie Presley Tried To Ruin His Reputation With Scientology 'Fair Game' Practices
Michael Lockwood alleged his estranged ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, is using a common Scientology tactic to punish him following their tumultuous divorce and subsequent custody battles.
According to Radar, the musician accused Presley of using "fair game" practices established by founder L. Ron Hubbard, which teaches that "an enemy [may be lied to, cheated, tricked, or destroyed by any means without discipline."
"It is [Lisa] that has abused [Michael]," the court documents read. "I have incurred well over 400-500 thousand dollars [of debt] just fighting the malicious frivolous and false allegations against me in both dependency court and before this Court."
LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S BITTER DIVORCE WITH MICHAEL LOCKWOOD TURNS UGLY, EX-HUSBAND DEMANDS TO SEE HER $4 MILLION BOOK CONTRACT & TAX RETURNS
"This is exactly what [Lisa] has tried to do," Lockwood continued via the filing. "She has put me in debt, defamed me, tried to take my children away from me, and now that I am finally restoring my name and relationship with my children after many years of alienation and 'fair game' tactics"
“I know that [Lisa] was raised in a particular belief system. It is inevitable that she still holds some of the beliefs of that belief system, especially the 'Fair Game' practice, which includes targeting 'enemies' by ruining reputation and doing other unethical behaviors," the statement continued. "I believe this is exactly what [Lisa] has done to me during our legal proceedings with the willing assistance of her current counsel."
Although Lockwood didn't specify the details of the supposed punishing tactics she was using, in 2017, Presley insisted she had discovered "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on her then soon-to-be-ex-husband's personal computer.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY READY TO 'SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT' ON HER PAINFUL PAST, IS 'LOOKING FORWARD TO A FRESH START': SOURCE
The guitarist vehemently denied the accusations and no criminal charges were ever brought up against him, however, their custody battle was drawn out for years in connection with the horrifying allegations.
Lockwood and Presley tied the knot in 2006 and share 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. The duo filed for divorce in 2016 after ten years of marriage.