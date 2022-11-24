Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses.
Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.
She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling.
The mother-of-four, who is Elvis Presley's daughter, listed her job as the owner of the King of Rock and Roll's sprawling entertainment complex, Graceland, in the court documents. She has worked at the property since 1989.
She allegedly pulls in $4,361 per month before taxes through her work there, with the other $95,000 coming directly from her late father's estate.
Breaking down her assets and monthly expenses, the 54-year-old noted that she owns $714,000 in stock, but she spends $92,000 per month on bills, including $3,500 in health insurance and other healthcare costs, $5,000 for groceries, $3,000 on going out to eat, $2,520 in utilities and a whopping $23,000 for rent.
She also disclosed she spends $400 per month on clothing,$700 on car-related expenses, $5,000 on entertainment, $10,000 on her children's education costs and $21,000 per month in paying off debt. She also labeled $15,000 as going to "other" bills.
Aside from her monthly expenses, she also owes $1.17 million in a loan to Barclay's Bank UK, $280,000 to her assistant writer who helped pen her memoir, $40,000 on her car and a shocking $700,000 in taxes from 2017 through 2021.