Lisa Marie Presley Will Not Testify In Danny Masterson's Rape Trial After Scientology Questions Restricted
Lisa Marie Presley will not be testifying against Danny Masterson, who is currently on trial after he was charged with raping three women from 2001 to 2003 at his Hollywood hills home.
Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told L.A. Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense on Wednesday, November 9, that the prosecution decided not to call in Presley after all.
Presley was on the witness list for weeks and was one of the highest-profile witnesses for the prosecution, however, since her current connection to the Church of Scientology remains unclear, Olmedo argued that there were certain questions she couldn't answer about Scientology. She also wouldn't have been able to give a clear answer about what she knew or didn't know about the rape claims made by Jane Doe No. 1, a former Scientologist who testified last month that the That '70s Show alum raped her twice.
The judge said Presley would not be allowed to say the church persuaded Jane Doe 1 from going to the police.
Presley reportedly left the church in 2014, while Masterson is still a prominent member.
Masterson was formally charged in 2020, but allegations first made headlines in March 2017. According to the New York Times, Los Angeles Police Department detectives were investigating Masterson after three women accused him of rape and assault.
The women claim they met Masterson in the early '00s through Scientology, and they were pressured by the church to not come forward with their allegations.
Masterson has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence.
“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," he stated in 2017.
Masterson continued: “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”