Lisa Marie Presley Will Not Testify In Danny Masterson's Rape Trial After Scientology Questions Restricted

Presley was on the witness list for weeks and was one of the highest-profile witnesses for the prosecution, however, since her current connection to the Church of Scientology remains unclear, Olmedo argued that there were certain questions she couldn't answer about Scientology. She also wouldn't have been able to give a clear answer about what she knew or didn't know about the rape claims made by Jane Doe No. 1, a former Scientologist who testified last month that the That '70s Show alum raped her twice.

The judge said Presley would not be allowed to say the church persuaded Jane Doe 1 from going to the police.

Presley reportedly left the church in 2014, while Masterson is still a prominent member.