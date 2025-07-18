COUPLES Michelle and Barack Obama Poke Fun at Each Other While Playing Couples Challenge: Watch Source: MEGA;@imopodcasts/TikTok Michelle and Barack Obama had fans swooning after sharing a hilarious TikTok couples challenge.

Michelle and Barack Obama are still going strong! The former first lady and president hopped on the viral TikTok “Who” challenge, showing fans their funny side and strong bond.

Source: @imopodcasts/TikTok Michelle and Barack Obama joined a viral TikTok couples challenge.

Standing side by side, the two started things off by answering, “Who apologizes first after a fight?” Both pointed straight at Barack. After the question, “Who’s the funny one?” was asked, they laughed and pointed to Michelle. The fun didn’t stop there. Barack racked up titles like most romantic, most patient, biggest baby when sick and grumpiest in the morning. Meanwhile, Michelle got called out for being the one who takes longer to get ready, is more stubborn and needs more attention.

Source: @imopodcasts/TikTok The couple joked about each other in a sweet, lighthearted video.

The playful video was shared via the TikTok account of the “IMO” podcast, which Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson co-host. “Question 15: Guess who’s been our favorite @imopodcasts guest so far? 👉 @barackobama,” they wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet clip. “Oh how I miss these two incredible people who made our country so much better. 🤍,” one gushed. “This is precious I can’t 🥹,” added another. “Why have I watched this a dozen times. For the love of The Obamas ❤️,” a third wrote. Another said, “I can’t wait to listen to the otw to vacation! Perfect timing!!! ❤️ 🙌 oh, and y’all are looking goodT!!!” while another added, “Who received pure satisfaction from watching this ? 😌🥲💜.”

The feel-good moment followed months of chatter around the couple’s marriage, including persistent divorce rumors. Michelle and Barack addressed those headlines head-on during a recent episode of the "IMO" podcast. “This is the episode that everyone’s been waiting [for],” Craig teased, as Michelle introduced her husband, “Barack Obama can you join us on our set?”

Source: @michelleobama/Youtube

As the pair hugged and kissed, Craig joked, “Wait, you guys like each other?” before wrapping his brother-in-law in a hug. Michelle responded, “When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced. There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.”

Source: @michelleobama/Youtube The former first couple also shut down divorce rumors on Michelle Obama’s podcast.

Michelle admitted that she and Barack had gone through “hard times,” but their love has never wavered. “We had fun times, a lot of adventures. And, I have become a better person because of the man I am married to,” she shared.

Getting a little choked up, Barack replied, “Okay, don’t make me cry now right at the beginning of the show. Don’t let me start tearing up now.” Michelle also praised her husband of over three decades for being an “engaged” father to their daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.

Source: @michelleobama/Youtube Barack Obama got emotional after his wife said he made her a 'better person.'