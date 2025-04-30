'The Valley' Star Michelle Lally's Podcast Is a 'Total Flop' That's Failed 'to Deliver': Source
Estranged exes Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally have been fighting it out on Season 2 of The Valley, but it sounds like the former might have something else to work on: her podcast.
The “Pursuit of Sassiness” podcast, which began in March, synopsis reads: “You met Michelle Lally in the hit Bravo show The Valley. You met her during literally the most difficult chapter in her life. Now, it’s time to meet the real Michelle — Michelle Saniei. Yes, she changed her name, and it’s all part of her journey on the ‘Pursuit of Sassiness.’”
The description notes “so much” happened to Michelle “before, during and after the show," which readers can now tune into. “Before you can really understand the 8 weeks that you saw on TV, you have to know what was going on from the beginning,” the message reads. “You have to understand her story… and Michelle is going to share all of it on her new podcast, ‘Pursuit of Sassiness.’ From being raised by two immigrant parents, paying her own way through college and working at Hooters, to starting a real estate empire, getting married, having a baby during Covid, to that very same marriage falling apart on national TV, to eventually finding love again… there is so much to unpack and share.”
“Michelle is on the pursuit of happiness and most importantly, sassiness,” the podcast description concludes.
While it sounds juicy, an insider noted it doesn't seem to be doing well. “Her podcast is all about bashing Jesse and it’s not charting,” they dished to OK!. “It’s not interesting and it’s a total flop.”
The insider noted Michelle promised she would get “tons of people” and “cool guests” on the show but has failed “to deliver what she said she would.”
Aside from their drama on the show, OK! exclusively detailed the pair got into an altercation at the premiere party for Season 2 of The Valley.
“Michelle’s boyfriend, Aaron Nosler, was beyond drunk,” a source shared. “He was such a mess, as he was stumbling everywhere. He even fell into the step-and-repeat.”
A source previously dished to Us Weekly Aaron and Jesse were having a “pleasant conversation” when Michelle confronted Jesse, reportedly saying she’d “never forgive” him for calling her a “hooker” on the forthcoming second season of the show.
While the insider told Us Weekly Jesse “apologized profusely,” they noted Aaron turned it into a joke, saying, “Well, just so you know, I only date hookers.”
When Jesse pointed out what Aaron said, Michelle insisted he would have to explain this to their daughter one day. “It was insane,” the insider dished to OK!, “because Michelle couldn't care less that her current boyfriend called her a hooker as well. Even if Aaron was attempting to make light of the situation, he still said it, but she was so focused on attacking Jesse that she didn’t even care what Aaron said.”
“Honestly, Michelle looked ridiculous,” the source concluded. “She clearly came in with the intention to start up with Jesse and mission accomplished. But her boyfriend calling her a hooker in front of everyone didn’t exactly help her case, to say the least.”