'The Valley' Star Michelle Lally's Podcast Is a 'Total Flop' That's Failed 'to Deliver': Source

The “Pursuit of Sassiness” podcast, which began in March, synopsis reads: “You met Michelle Lally in the hit Bravo show The Valley. You met her during literally the most difficult chapter in her life. Now, it’s time to meet the real Michelle — Michelle Saniei. Yes, she changed her name, and it’s all part of her journey on the ‘Pursuit of Sassiness.’”

The description notes “so much” happened to Michelle “before, during and after the show," which readers can now tune into. “Before you can really understand the 8 weeks that you saw on TV, you have to know what was going on from the beginning,” the message reads. “You have to understand her story… and Michelle is going to share all of it on her new podcast, ‘Pursuit of Sassiness.’ From being raised by two immigrant parents, paying her own way through college and working at Hooters, to starting a real estate empire, getting married, having a baby during Covid, to that very same marriage falling apart on national TV, to eventually finding love again… there is so much to unpack and share.”