or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Thirst Traps
OK LogoPHOTOS

Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Toned Abs While Gushing About Filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' With 'Profoundly Talented' Cast: Photos

Photo of Michelle Monaghan.
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan said she embarked on filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' 'this month, one year ago.'

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Michelle Monaghan gave fans a sneak peek of her toned abs and Season 3 of The White Lotus.

On Wednesday, February 12, the actress, 48, gushed about working on the HBO show while displaying her abs in a sultry bikini photo.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle monoghan flaunts toned abs filming white lotus photos
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan showed off her toned abs in a white and pink striped triangle bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

In the image, the star wore a pink and white striped swimsuit as she sat with her costars on a lounge chair in Thailand, where the new season was filmed. The blonde beauty’s six-pack and cleavage were in full view in the sultry post.

Additionally, The Family Plan alum shared an image of herself in a tight one-piece bathing suit, a selfie with White Lotus creator Mike White and a still with some of her costars in front of the fictional hotel’s sign.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two raved about making the show, which premieres on Sunday, February 16.

“This month, one year ago, I embarked on one of the most personally and professionally inspiring journeys of my life. I’ll never me able to express how special, how singular, how immersive of an experience #TheWhiteLotus was…but I’ll leave you with this: Mike White is a d--- unicorn. I’ll forever be indebted to him for this opportunity. I’ve admired him for decades and to collaborate with a creative that’s an actor, a writer, and a director is second to none 🦄,” she began.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle monoghan flaunts toned abs filming white lotus photos
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan said she's been acting for 'over 20 years and nothing could prepare me for the 6 month artistic endeavor' of filming 'The White Lotus.'

MORE ON:
Thirst Traps

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Secondly, I love this ensemble of misfits like no other - this cast! These profoundly talented and kind humans! Boy, did we bond. Bees to honey. And btw, they absolutely kill this season!! No spoiler intended. ;) Wait till you see these performances!! ❤️‍🔥,” she added, joking about how the show is known to include a murder.

Monaghan insisted that her experience working on the set was something special despite her decades-long career.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle monoghan flaunts toned abs filming white lotus photos
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan gushed about working alongside 'The White Lotus' creator Mike White, whom she called a 'unicorn.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Guys, I’ve been doing this gig for over 20 years and nothing could prepare me for this 6-month artistic endeavor. The gratitude I have is immense. 🙌 So thankful and so thrilled! Four more days, my friends!!! I can’t wait to share magical Thailand with you!!!” she stated.

Monaghan then explained that the days on set were action-packed, noting, “On the first day of production, we shot episodes 1 and 8. Yikes. That s--- is hard.”

Article continues below advertisement
michelle monoghan flaunts toned abs filming white lotus photos
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Michelle Monaghan said the Season 3 'White Lotus' 'storyline is gonna wreck' viewers.

The Every Breath You Take lead also shouted out her coworkers on the project, writing, “My beloved confidantes and partners in crime. @mslesliebibb @carriecoon. This storyline is gonna wreck you💥.”

“Stay tuned!!! This is like dump one of a million. I love me some #bts 😜,” she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.