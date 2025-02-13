Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Toned Abs While Gushing About Filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' With 'Profoundly Talented' Cast: Photos
Michelle Monaghan gave fans a sneak peek of her toned abs and Season 3 of The White Lotus.
On Wednesday, February 12, the actress, 48, gushed about working on the HBO show while displaying her abs in a sultry bikini photo.
In the image, the star wore a pink and white striped swimsuit as she sat with her costars on a lounge chair in Thailand, where the new season was filmed. The blonde beauty’s six-pack and cleavage were in full view in the sultry post.
Additionally, The Family Plan alum shared an image of herself in a tight one-piece bathing suit, a selfie with White Lotus creator Mike White and a still with some of her costars in front of the fictional hotel’s sign.
The mom-of-two raved about making the show, which premieres on Sunday, February 16.
“This month, one year ago, I embarked on one of the most personally and professionally inspiring journeys of my life. I’ll never me able to express how special, how singular, how immersive of an experience #TheWhiteLotus was…but I’ll leave you with this: Mike White is a d--- unicorn. I’ll forever be indebted to him for this opportunity. I’ve admired him for decades and to collaborate with a creative that’s an actor, a writer, and a director is second to none 🦄,” she began.
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Bar Refaeli Turns Heads in Black Lingerie Ahead of Valentine's Day: Photos
- Rihanna Puts Her Bum on Display in Hot Bodysuit as She Styles Her Long Curly Hair With Fenty Products: Watch
- Gabby Windey Goes Topless as She Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Robby Hoffman in Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Secondly, I love this ensemble of misfits like no other - this cast! These profoundly talented and kind humans! Boy, did we bond. Bees to honey. And btw, they absolutely kill this season!! No spoiler intended. ;) Wait till you see these performances!! ❤️🔥,” she added, joking about how the show is known to include a murder.
Monaghan insisted that her experience working on the set was something special despite her decades-long career.
“Guys, I’ve been doing this gig for over 20 years and nothing could prepare me for this 6-month artistic endeavor. The gratitude I have is immense. 🙌 So thankful and so thrilled! Four more days, my friends!!! I can’t wait to share magical Thailand with you!!!” she stated.
Monaghan then explained that the days on set were action-packed, noting, “On the first day of production, we shot episodes 1 and 8. Yikes. That s--- is hard.”
The Every Breath You Take lead also shouted out her coworkers on the project, writing, “My beloved confidantes and partners in crime. @mslesliebibb @carriecoon. This storyline is gonna wreck you💥.”
“Stay tuned!!! This is like dump one of a million. I love me some #bts 😜,” she concluded.