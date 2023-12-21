Michelle Monaghan 'Skipped Her Honeymoon' to Film Make-Out Scene With Tom Cruise Shortly After Marrying Peter White
Not kissing another man after saying "I Do" to her husband was an impossible mission for Michelle Monaghan.
The 47-year-old recently recalled having to film Mission: Impossible III — where she played Julia Meade, the fiancée of Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt — shortly after real-life tying the knot with Peter White in 2005.
"It was just such a big film. I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away," Monaghan admitted during a joint interview with a news publication alongside her The Family Plan costar Mark Wahlberg, promoting the new movie.
"I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene," she said of the awkward timing of her love and work lives.
Monaghan remembered being "so nervous" when she "came home from work," as she didn't want to upset her husband so soon after exchanging vows.
"My husband was like, 'Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful,'" she described of White's reassurance. "I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, 'How was it?' I was like, 'Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.'"
"He goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?' Because we're just such fans," The Best of Me actress quipped of her husband's comedic reaction to his wife locking lips with the Top Gun actor.
Monaghan pointed out, "That is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities."
Wahlberg was curious if White had at least an ounce of jealousy from his wife shooting steamy scenes with Cruise, but Monaghan insisted: "No, he was just so proud."
"I worked hard to get that role, and it was just one of those things. We just got married and really discovered our careers in New York together, and so that was really special," she continued, showcasing the strength of her 18-year marriage to the Australian graphic artist.
Despite receiving support from her husband, Monaghan still felt "very nervous" on "the night before" filming began, however, she "proceeded to have just an amazing shoot with [director J.J. Abrahams] and Tom, and I have all the respect for them and that franchise."
Monaghan and White remained happily married and went on to welcome two children together, a daughter, Willow Katherine, 14, and son Tommy Francis, 9.
