Brooks Nader Goes Braless While Sharing Intimate Moment With Gleb Savchenko at 'The White Lotus' Premiere: Photos
Brooks Nader looked like a dream at the Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus.
On Monday night, February 10, the stunning model dressed to impress while walking the red carpet at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.
In photos obtained by OK!, Nader wore a cleavage-baring ensemble as she struck various poses for photographers.
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant opted to not wear a bra beneath her silky gown, causing her nipples to slightly poke through the design. The floor-length gown's sleeves fell beneath her elbow, with the fabric hugging her waist and falling into a loose skirt.
For accessories, Nader paired a matching diamond choker, earrings, rings and a bracelet with nude, open-toed pumps.
While at the premiere, the bombshell — who had a fresh blowout — cozied up to her boy toy and DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko.
The duo's romance has teased fans since Week 1 of the dancing competition series in September 2024, though neither Nader nor Savchenko have given a clear-cut answer in terms of officially defining their relationship.
Still, Nader and Savchenko showed all signs of being a couple at the Max series' premiere, even sharing an intimate moment in front of the cameras inside of the venue.
At one point, Savchenko — who sported a long-sleeved black turtleneck and dark-wash pants — stared into Nader's eyes as she giddily smiled back at him.
In another image, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had her hand resting on the professional dancer's waist for a picture-perfect moment.
Nader's appearance at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere comes just two days after she lived it up at Smirnoff’s The Longest Tailgate in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, February 8.
For the party, the gorgeous celebrity donned a strapless white mini dress and large sunglasses, as she wore her hair in an effortless updo. This time, she accessorized with gold jewelry.
Taking to Instagram after the event, the social media star wrote: "I had an epic time in NOLA at @smirnoff's Longest Tailgate Ever! From the cocktails to the food and music Saturday was one for the books 🏈 🎉. Loved getting all geared up for the big game!"
One day later, Nader was among attendees at Caesars Superdome watching the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
After the game, Nader quickly caught a red eye and headed "straight to set," according to her Instagram Story, which showcased the covergirl with a red light therapy mask over her face as she walked with a coffee in hand.
Nader later uploaded a video of herself getting an IV of fluids before providing a brief behind-the-scenes look at what she called her "most exciting shoot to date."