Photo credit: INSTARImages

Though divorced, the former couple remain friends. Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in February 2019 , along with her holiday party in Bel Air later that year . "They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together," a source told Us Weekly in December 2019. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.” The insider added that Jennifer thought Brad “was her soulmate” before their divorce.