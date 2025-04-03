Michelle Obama Admits Barack 'Wasn't Financially Sound' When They Started Dating: 'I Had to Be Ready to Do Some Hard Things With Him'
Barack Obama may have fame and fortune nowadays, but back when he first met wife Michelle Obama, he was like many young adults and didn't have deep pockets.
On the Wednesday, April 2, episode of the "IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast, the former first lady and her co-host, brother Craig Robinson, discussed with Jay Shetty what women in their 20s are looking for in a potential partner.
"Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?" Craig asked his sister, who blatantly replied, "Uh, I married one."
The mom-of-two, 61, revealed she had just left her "corporate firm" when she first met Barack, 63.
"I had somebody who was like, ‘I got your back. The risks you think you’re taking, they aren’t that crazy, and I’m here to help you,'” she recalled.
"That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me,’" Michelle spilled. "But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him."
The Becoming author acknowledged that some women look for more "superficial" things when dating around instead of searching for a "deep" connection.
As OK! reported, the Obamas sparked divorce gossip over the past few months since the ex-president stepped out solo to Jimmy Carter's January funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.
Though the two put on a united front for Valentine's Day via social media posts, they have never directly addressed the rumors.
On another episode of Michelle's podcast, she revealed she doesn't pay attention to online speculation.
"People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?" the attorney shared. "Because let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country ... we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard."
"But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media," she insisted, referring to their kids, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
Michelle added she's never "once looked at a comments section."
"Don’t let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don’t know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you," Michelle continued. "That doesn’t mean you don’t stay informed, but staying informed has nothing to do with the comment section. It has everything to do with the content of the stories that you take in."