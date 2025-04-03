COUPLES Michelle Obama Admits Barack 'Wasn't Financially Sound' When They Started Dating: 'I Had to Be Ready to Do Some Hard Things With Him' Source: mega Michelle Obama reminisced on meeting husband Barack when she was taking a 'risk' in her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama may have fame and fortune nowadays, but back when he first met wife Michelle Obama, he was like many young adults and didn't have deep pockets. On the Wednesday, April 2, episode of the "IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast, the former first lady and her co-host, brother Craig Robinson, discussed with Jay Shetty what women in their 20s are looking for in a potential partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @michelleobama/youtube Michelle Obama and podcast co-host Craig Robinson discussed the idea of dating someone who isn't financially stable on their latest episode.

Article continues below advertisement

"Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?" Craig asked his sister, who blatantly replied, "Uh, I married one." The mom-of-two, 61, revealed she had just left her "corporate firm" when she first met Barack, 63. "I had somebody who was like, ‘I got your back. The risks you think you’re taking, they aren’t that crazy, and I’m here to help you,'” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former first lady noted husband Barack wasn't wealthy when they first started dating.

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me,’" Michelle spilled. "But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him." The Becoming author acknowledged that some women look for more "superficial" things when dating around instead of searching for a "deep" connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Obamas sparked divorce gossip over the past few months since the ex-president stepped out solo to Jimmy Carter's January funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration. Though the two put on a united front for Valentine's Day via social media posts, they have never directly addressed the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barackobama/x The couple has recently been hit with divorce rumors after Barack attended a few big events solo earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

On another episode of Michelle's podcast, she revealed she doesn't pay attention to online speculation. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?" the attorney shared. "Because let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country ... we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barackobama/instagram Michelle admitted she's never 'once looked at a comments section' when social media users speculate about her family.

Article continues below advertisement

"But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media," she insisted, referring to their kids, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. Michelle added she's never "once looked at a comments section."