'They Live Separate Lives': Meghan McCain Fuels Barack and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors in Bombshell Interview
Meghan McCain added fuel to the fire regarding the relationship status of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as divorce rumors swirl.
While speaking with reporter Tara Palmieri, she admitted she'd also heard the talk that they were headed for a split from her own sources.
"I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton..." she said. "I'm talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."
Tara chimed in: "We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives."
The reporter also commented on the fact that now that the Obamas are no longer in the political spotlight, they have the opportunity to step away from the Washington scene entirely.
Despite the swirling rumors, Barack appeared to put them to rest by publicly declaring his love and admiration for Michelle on her 61st birthday earlier this month.
The former President shared a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife, which read: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you."
Michelle has since shared the post to her own account alongside a simple caption that read: "Love you, honey!"
Meghan was less than convinced by the loving post and was especially horrified by the photo quality.
"I would kill Ben if he put a picture of me looking like no makeup with that lighting on social media," the former television co-host told Palmieri, referring to her husband, Ben Domenech. "I would kill him. So for me it didn't help the rumors, and like, why are you putting this like s----- picture of your wife up?"
Michelle's absence at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony also sparked concern among fans of the couple, with some speculating about "trouble in paradise," while others viewed it as a political statement.
The last time the former president and first lady were seen together was in early mid-December, over a month ago, when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles.
Last October, actress Jennifer Aniston also publicly shut down "absolutely untrue" rumors going around about her and Barack being in a relationship.
The Friends star released a statement claiming, "I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him."