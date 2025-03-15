Michelle Obama Claims She's Never 'Looked at the Comments Section' Amid 'Rumors' and 'Gossip' About Her Marriage to Barack
Michelle and Barack Obama have no problem dismissing the haters.
During the former first lady’s Thursday, March 13, live taping of her new podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” she explained how they get past the negative remarks about them amid rumors their marriage is headed for divorce.
“People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?” the mother-of-two — who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 with the former president — began.
“Because let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country … we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard,” Michelle explained.
“But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media,” the lawyer shared, noting she’s never “once looked at a comment section.”
Michelle continued to advise on how to drown out the critics.
“Don’t let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don’t know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you,” she added. “That doesn’t mean you don’t stay informed, but staying informed has nothing to do with the comment section. It has everything to do with the content of the stories that you take in.”
Ever since Michelle was absent from her husband’s side at Jimmy Carter’s funeral and ’s inauguration, the public began to think there may be a rift in their relationship.
The author stated that she believes people are “so trapped by social media that we feel so caught up into the one way we get information. We’ve got to broaden our spectrum, and we have to get off the phone.”
Amid the speculation about their marriage, Michelle added fuel to the fire by vocalizing her hubby’s worst qualities on the premiere episode of "IMO," which aired on Wednesday, March 12.
"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," she explained.
"Because he was on that island time," Craig replied, alluding to Barack’s Hawaiian upbringing.
Michelle expressed that "when it’s time to leave," Barack is often "getting up and going to the bathroom" and doing other things, which made them late.
"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure," she ranted.
However, Michelle admitted her spouse has gotten better at dilly-dallying less.
"He’s improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a 'you must adjust,'" she said.
