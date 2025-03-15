Michelle Obama Claims She's Never 'Looked at the Comments Section' Amid 'Rumors' and 'Gossip' About Her Marriage to Barack

“People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?” the mother-of-two — who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 with the former president — began.

“Because let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country … we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard,” Michelle explained.