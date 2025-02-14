Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors by Gushing Over Each Other in Sweet Valentine's Day Posts
Barack and Michelle Obama are doing just fine despite rumors their marriage may have hit a rough patch.
The two proved their love for one another by posting sweet tributes on social media for Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14.
"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!" the former president, 63, captioned his post, which featured a selfie of the two smiling with their heads leaning on each other.
The mom-of-two, 61, posted the same photo but wrote her own special message.
"If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be," she declared. "Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️."
As OK! reported, rumors about the couple's relationship swirled earlier this year when Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration on his own.
Though the former president honored Michelle on her January 17 birthday, a source claimed to a news outlet shortly after that speculation over their relationship was "getting a lot of D.C. peeps talking. The noise is getting louder."
"I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral," they added.
"They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship," the source shared. "They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple."
Another insider blamed her absence at the high-profile events on Michelle being "checked out" of politics since they left the White House.
"There's been nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time," they added.
Meghan McCain admitted she thought the gossip was true while chatting with reporter Tara Palmieri.
"I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton..." she said. "I'm talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."
Added Palmieri, "We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives."
In addition, a report from summer 2024 recently resurfaced claiming Barack was having an affair with Jennifer Aniston.
This past October, the actress, 56, laughed off the gossip on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.
"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story and then it's that," she said. "I was not mad at it."
"I know Michelle more than him," the Friends star added.