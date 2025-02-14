Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors by Gushing Over Each Other in Sweet Valentine's Day Posts

The two proved their love for one another by posting sweet tributes on social media for Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14.

Barack and Michelle Obama are doing just fine despite rumors their marriage may have hit a rough patch.

Barack and Michelle Obama honored their marriage in social media posts on Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!" the former president, 63, captioned his post, which featured a selfie of the two smiling with their heads leaning on each other.

The mom-of-two, 61, posted the same photo but wrote her own special message.

"If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be," she declared. "Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️."