Michelle Obama's Brother Admits He Didn't Think Her Relationship With Barack 'Would Last' Past a Month

Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, revealed he wasn't a fan of his sister's now-husband, Barack, when they first met.

"I've told this story many times about when you first started dating... We don't know who this guy is. We're just like Barack – who's got a name like Barack? And I was thinking to myself, 'It's going to last about a month like most of your relationships,'" Craig said on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of their "IMO" podcast.