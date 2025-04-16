Michelle Obama's Brother Admits He Didn't Think Her Relationship With Barack 'Would Last' Past a Month
Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, revealed he wasn't a fan of his sister's now-husband, Barack, when they first met.
"I've told this story many times about when you first started dating... We don't know who this guy is. We're just like Barack – who's got a name like Barack? And I was thinking to myself, 'It's going to last about a month like most of your relationships,'" Craig said on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of their "IMO" podcast.
"That's not. True. And I've had many long-term boyfriends," Michelle, 61, said, to which Craig said, "I wouldn't call those guys boyfriends."
Robinson then recalled meeting Barack, 63, for the first time.
"We're sitting on the front porch waiting for her to bring Barack, and she gets out of the car, and I remember mom's first thing was like, 'Oh, at least he's tall,'" he recalled.
"And I said to myself, 'Well, too bad it's not going to last.' But the best part of it was after we met him and she had been dating him for a little while, she said, 'Would you mind, Craig, taking him to play (basketball)?" he continued.
After the basketball game, he learned Barack was "team player. He fit in with the people. And so I was able to report back to [Michelle]. Everything was fine. And the rest is history."
As OK! previously reported, the two have been at the center of divorce rumors.
However, Michelle shut it down while talking on the "Work in Progress With Sophia Bush" podcast.
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she explained to host Sophia Bush. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" Michelle asked. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."