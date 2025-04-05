Michelle and Barack Obama Shrug Off Divorce Rumors: 'They Don’t Care!'
When Michelle Obama stepped back into the spotlight after a two-month hiatus, jaws dropped. The former First Lady took the stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13, and she had plenty to say, especially about swirling rumors regarding her relationship with Barack Obama.
"We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainties," she revealed, addressing the launch of her podcast "IMO," a platform designed to offer guidance during tough times. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years in the White House, but beyond? Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way, a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip…."
Despite heartfelt Instagram tributes from Barack on her birthday and Valentine’s Day, Michelle was noticeably absent at both Jimmy Carter’s January 9 funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 — igniting wild speculation about a potential divorce.
A source close to the couple revealed to In Touch, “The Obamas have been through so much that, at this point, they feel no need to publicly address that kind of talk. The last thing either of them wants to do is try to explain their relationship to people."
Meghan McCain spilled the tea on her podcast, claiming, "I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people… serious journalists," while political reporter Tara Palmieri chimed in, "I’ve just heard that they live separate lives."
"They’ve been married for three decades and don’t need to be on top of each other 24/7," the insider explained. Michelle, 61, has been candid about the ups and downs they've faced, even revealing they sought help from a couples therapist.
At SXSW, Michelle described the past year as a "rough year," largely due to her mother’s passing. "So, she simply chose to stay out of the spotlight for a while," the insider disclosed. "It hasn’t helped that she’s been under a lot of pressure to be more outspoken on current events, but she’s never liked politics — that’s Barack’s thing."
Her heart lies in empowering and mentoring the next generation. The podcast with her brother Craig, director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, mostly steers clear of politics.
"It’s right up her alley," the insider noted, adding that she still makes light remarks about life at home with her husband. “It’s not like she avoids saying his name."
And if anyone thinks Barack is silent on the matter, think again. On March 18, he shared on Instagram that he is "so proud" of her work.
"They’ll always have each other’s back," the insider concluded. "They’re confident in their relationship and don’t care what anyone thinks," the insider dished.