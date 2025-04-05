Michelle and Barack Obama Shrug Off Divorce Rumors: 'They Don’t Care!'

When Michelle Obama stepped back into the spotlight after a two-month hiatus, jaws dropped. The former First Lady took the stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13, and she had plenty to say, especially about swirling rumors regarding her relationship with Barack Obama.

"We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainties," she revealed, addressing the launch of her podcast "IMO," a platform designed to offer guidance during tough times. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years in the White House, but beyond? Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way, a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip…."