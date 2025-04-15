Michelle Obama May Travel Around Europe to 'Get Away From the Spotlight' After Denying Barack Divorce Rumors: Source
Though Michelle Obama insisted her marriage to Barack Obama is just fine despite mounting divorce rumors, an insider claimed the former first lady may do some solo travel this summer.
"Michelle has been wanting a lot lately to do things for her, to fulfill some dreams and life goals that she has been having but couldn't really fulfill due to her life and because of her husband's responsibilities," a source explained to a news outlet.
"But lately, she has been doing things for her, and she has a dream that she has been having since she was a teenager about living out of America for a bit, and spend time in another continent, like Europe," they spilled. "To enjoy espresso at a terrace, eat some pastries, walking down the streets like a normal person and not get any attention, and get away from all the spotlights. That is one goal that she would like to do soon."
The insider named France, Italy, Spain, Greece and "all those Mediterranean countries where the pace of life is slower" as hot spots the Becoming author, 61, wants to visit.
"She is really interested by this possibility, to go there for some months. I don't know if Barack would join her or not, but she really would love to live this kind of experience as soon as possible," the insider added of her husband, whom she married in 1992.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She wants to live a bit without being a public figure, and go somewhere that takes her out of America for a bit, like a mini break, a gateway from her life in the USA," the source explained.
As OK! reported, the Obamas sparked split rumors earlier this year when Michelle didn't join the former president, 63, at Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.
After not being seen together for a few months, Michelle clarified the gossip on the Wednesday, April 9, episode of the "Work in Progress With Sophia Bush" podcast.
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm OK.' That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people," the mom-of-two spilled. "I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us," she continued, noting her absences at the high-profile events had nothing to do with her marriage. "We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."
The Sun reported on Michelle's rumored travel plans.