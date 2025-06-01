'Beyond Evil': Michelle Obama Ripped Apart by Conservatives After She Shares Thoughts on Women Giving Birth
Michelle Obama’s controversial take on a woman’s power to reproduce set a fire in conservatives, who called out the former first lady for “minimizing” the ability to give life.
During the Wednesday, May 28, episode of Obama’s “IMO” podcast, she downplayed a woman’s reproductive system by comparing it to a “machine.”
Michelle Obama Discusses Women's Reproductive System
“Women’s reproductive health is about our life,” she added. “It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that does — the least of what it does is produce life.”
“It’s a very important thing that it does,” Obama noted. “But you only produce life if the machine that’s producing it, if you want to, you know, whittle us down to a machine, if the machine is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way. But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two.”
Michelle Obama Talks Politics and Women's Health
The former first lady suggested that women’s health has been predominantly studied by men, leading to the misunderstanding of the overall ability of the reproductive system.
“It still affects the way a lot of male lawmakers, a lot of male politicians, a lot of male religious leaders think about the issue of choice as if it’s just about the fetus,” Obama stated.
Conservative Slam Michelle Obama
Once her remarks went viral, the podcast host was ripped apart online for disregarding the miraculous strength a woman bestows, with one conservative saying she was “beyond evil.”
“Bringing life into the world is one of the most significant and sacred functions there is,” a critic wrote via X. “To call it the least important is not only wrong but deeply disrespectful to women and the miracle of life itself. Such a statement is shocking and unacceptable.”
“That’s the dumbest thing anyone has ever said. To be able to bring life into the world and nurse that life is pretty spectacular… only a woman can do that,” said another.
“She is awful. The term ‘reproductive’ is so sterile. Women bring forth life. Human existence depends on it. It is not a burden or superfluous. It’s awe-inspiring,” agreed a third.
Just weeks earlier, Obama went on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, where she made shocking claims about what having kids did to her. After, Megyn Kelly of “The Megyn Kelly Show” slammed the former first lady for being “depressed” and “thin-skinned.”
“Her window into motherhood and having a child, the first thing she says, ‘They mess you up.’ Maybe that’s what happened to her,” Kelly added. “Maybe she was totally delightful before the two daughters came along, I don’t know; she clearly is not enjoying motherhood and enjoying being in a marriage even less.”