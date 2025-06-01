or
Article continues below advertisement
'Beyond Evil': Michelle Obama Ripped Apart by Conservatives After She Shares Thoughts on Women Giving Birth

photo of Michelle Obama
Source: @michelleobama/YouTube

Conservatives have about had it with Michelle Obama.

By:

June 1 2025, Updated 11:34 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama’s controversial take on a woman’s power to reproduce set a fire in conservatives, who called out the former first lady for “minimizing” the ability to give life.

During the Wednesday, May 28, episode of Obama’s “IMO” podcast, she downplayed a woman’s reproductive system by comparing it to a “machine.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Discusses Women's Reproductive System

Source: @LangmanVince/X

Michelle Obama compared the reproductive system to a 'machine.'

“Women’s reproductive health is about our life,” she added. “It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that does — the least of what it does is produce life.”

“It’s a very important thing that it does,” Obama noted. “But you only produce life if the machine that’s producing it, if you want to, you know, whittle us down to a machine, if the machine is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way. But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Talks Politics and Women's Health

michelle obama conservatives women ability giving birth
Source: mega

The former first lady talked about how women's health has been predominantly studied by men.

The former first lady suggested that women’s health has been predominantly studied by men, leading to the misunderstanding of the overall ability of the reproductive system.

“It still affects the way a lot of male lawmakers, a lot of male politicians, a lot of male religious leaders think about the issue of choice as if it’s just about the fetus,” Obama stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative Slam Michelle Obama

michelle obama ripped apart conservatives women giving birth
Source: mega

Conservatives suggest giving birth is 'one of the most significant and sacred functions there is.'

Once her remarks went viral, the podcast host was ripped apart online for disregarding the miraculous strength a woman bestows, with one conservative saying she was “beyond evil.”

“Bringing life into the world is one of the most significant and sacred functions there is,” a critic wrote via X. “To call it the least important is not only wrong but deeply disrespectful to women and the miracle of life itself. Such a statement is shocking and unacceptable.”

Article continues below advertisement

michelle obama conservatives women thought giving birth
Source: mega

Critics emphasized how giving birth is 'not a burden.'

“That’s the dumbest thing anyone has ever said. To be able to bring life into the world and nurse that life is pretty spectacular… only a woman can do that,” said another.

“She is awful. The term ‘reproductive’ is so sterile. Women bring forth life. Human existence depends on it. It is not a burden or superfluous. It’s awe-inspiring,” agreed a third.

Article continues below advertisement

michelle obama conservatives women giving birth
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly previously slammed Michelle Obama for saying having kids 'messes you up.'

Just weeks earlier, Obama went on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, where she made shocking claims about what having kids did to her. After, Megyn Kelly of “The Megyn Kelly Show” slammed the former first lady for being “depressed” and “thin-skinned.”

“Her window into motherhood and having a child, the first thing she says, ‘They mess you up.’ Maybe that’s what happened to her,” Kelly added. “Maybe she was totally delightful before the two daughters came along, I don’t know; she clearly is not enjoying motherhood and enjoying being in a marriage even less.”

