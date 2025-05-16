Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Depressed' Michelle Obama for Being Too 'Bitter' to Enjoy Life With Husband Barack and Their Kids

Megyn Kelly had harsh words for Michelle Obama about the former first lady’s marriage to Barack Obama.

During a broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, May 15, the host tore into Michelle, claiming she’s too busy festering in her self-made mayhem to enjoy her life with her husband and two kids, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

“There’s something wrong with this person, like she’s seriously depressed,” Megyn stated. “She has the most negative, dark outlook on life I’ve ever heard from a public figure, certainly one who’s been given so much.”