Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Depressed' Michelle Obama for Being Too 'Bitter' to Enjoy Life With Husband Barack and Their Kids
Megyn Kelly had harsh words for Michelle Obama about the former first lady’s marriage to Barack Obama.
During a broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, May 15, the host tore into Michelle, claiming she’s too busy festering in her self-made mayhem to enjoy her life with her husband and two kids, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
“There’s something wrong with this person, like she’s seriously depressed,” Megyn stated. “She has the most negative, dark outlook on life I’ve ever heard from a public figure, certainly one who’s been given so much.”
Megyn Kelly Drags Michelle Obama Over Marriage and Kids Comments
The talk show host noted how Michelle’s recent comments about her family on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast left her baffled.
“Her window into motherhood and having a child, the first thing she says, ‘They mess you up.’ Maybe that’s what happened to her,” Megyn suggested. “Maybe she was totally delightful before the two daughters came along, I don’t know, she clearly is not enjoying motherhood and enjoying being in a marriage even less.”
“Poor Michelle Obama,” Megyn quipped. “And then you have the babies, and they mess you up. They eff up a mother. This woman needs an intervention. She needs our help.”
Megyn Kelly Says Michelle Obama Is 'Thin-Skinned'
Megyn dug into Michelle for being unable to “make fun of herself,” which had been “obvious for years,” adding, “She's incapable of laughing at her own expense, which is an absolutely dreadful quality in a person.”
Megyn continued to slam the former first lady for being “so thin-skinned” that it led her to “hate America” and become “obsessed with us being a racist country.”
Megyn Kelly Suggests Michelle Obama Is 'Bitter'
But the journalist wasn’t finished with her opinion about Michelle and Barack’s marriage, saying Michelle has “absolutely no self-confidence” and that she “doesn’t believe in herself,” which is why she constantly drags her husband in the media.
Megyn then issued a “pro tip” for Barack, saying, “It doesn’t matter how much praise you heap on her. You could praise everything. It’ll never be enough… because look at her extraordinary life. Look where life took her, and she is still bitter. She’s p-----.”
Megyn Kelly Gives Michelle Obama a 'Pro Tip'
“You were too bitter having a bitter party of one,” Megyn added about why Michelle chose not to "smell the roses" when she lived in the White House with 24/7 staff. “That’s your problem.”
Megyn concluded her rant by giving Michelle a “pro tip” to “go back into the private life” she was living before she aired out her “suffering” and tried to relate to the world on her “IMO” podcast.