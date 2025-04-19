Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle and Barack Obama's Relationship: 'Married the Wrong People'
In a recent “IMO” podcast episode, host Michelle Obama discussed her marriage to Barack Obama, which has been presumed to be on the rocks for some time.
“I tell people — and folks think this is harsh — it’s, like, ‘You’re gonna have a bad decade,’” the former first lady said. “I mean, I’ve been married to my husband for 30-plus years… If the odds were you’re going to be married to your partner for 50 years, and 10 of those years could be bad, you’d sign up for it. You know, and that’s really how it works out.”
After the episode aired on Wednesday, April 16, Megyn Kelly questioned the Obamas’ relationship and called Michelle out for being disinterested in her husband. The twice-married talk show host noted her concerns on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Friday, April 18.
“Is it, Michelle? It’s not,” Megyn said. “I’ve been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad. I think she and he married the wrong people.”
Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who joined Megyn during her Friday episode, criticized the Obamas’ marriage. “I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama. She really doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” Maureen suggested.
“First of all, she loves to tell us she hated Barack for a good decade,” the columnist added before referring to the former president as Michelle’s “ball of dead weight.”
Though Michelle has shut the divorce rumors down, she admitted on her podcast that “marriage is hard,” adding, “And it is reasonably hard, you know, it’s the right kind of hard, but don’t get upset when it’s hard.”
She continued, “The reality is that if you choose to have a traditional marriage and you have kids, let me tell you, the years from one to 13 will be bad for you as an adult.”
Barack hasn’t kept quiet about his marriage, either. On April 3, the former president told Steve Tepper of Hamilton College that he was in a “deep deficit with my wife” during his time in the Oval Office. “So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by occasionally doing fun things,” he added.
Speculation about Michelle and Barack getting a divorce heightened when she was noticeably absent from political events during Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign against Donald Trump.
Michelle, however, found the chatter comical and defended herself on Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast by saying she is “a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”