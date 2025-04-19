Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle and Barack Obama's Relationship: 'Married the Wrong People'

In a recent “IMO” podcast episode, host Michelle Obama discussed her marriage to Barack Obama, which has been presumed to be on the rocks for some time.

“I tell people — and folks think this is harsh — it’s, like, ‘You’re gonna have a bad decade,’” the former first lady said. “I mean, I’ve been married to my husband for 30-plus years… If the odds were you’re going to be married to your partner for 50 years, and 10 of those years could be bad, you’d sign up for it. You know, and that’s really how it works out.”