Barack and Michelle Obama Encourage Americans to 'Listen to Each Other' and 'Extend Good Faith' After Donald Trump's Election Win

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hopes for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," the statement read. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."

"As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do," they continued. "Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune."