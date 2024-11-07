Barack and Michelle Obama Encourage Americans to 'Listen to Each Other' and 'Extend Good Faith' After Donald Trump's Election Win
Barack and Michelle Obama emphasized the importance of coming together as a nation as they addressed Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election win in a statement shared to X on Wednesday, November 6.
"This is obviously not the outcome we had hopes for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," the statement read. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."
"As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do," they continued. "Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune."
The Obamas said that all of the problems the country is suffering are "solvable," but "only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great."
They added that in such a large and "diverse" country like the United States, everyone will not always "see eye-to-eye."
"But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree," the statement read. "That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free."
As OK! previously reported, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election in a private phone call with Trump on Wednesday. According to a report from CNN, she "congratulated" him on his win and "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans."
Later that day, she said her "heart is full" and "full of gratitude" during a speech at her alma mater, Howard University.
"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright," she told the crowd. "As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."
The vice president said that while she accepts the results of the election, she will not "concede the fight that fueled this campaign."
"The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up," she continued. "I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."