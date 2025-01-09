or
'Ultimate Classlessness!': Michelle Obama Slammed for Skipping Out on Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Composite photo of Michelle Obama and husband Barack Obama solo at Jimmy Carter's funeral.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama was the only spouse of a living president not to attend Jimmy Carter's funeral.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama was too busy to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, January 9.

According to a report, the former first lady, 60, had a scheduling conflict, causing her to skip out on the memorial of the ex-prez despite husband Barack Obama’s attendance.

michelle obama slammed skipping out jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama is home in Hawaii instead of paying her respects to the former president at Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

An individual close to Michelle told Politico she stayed home in Hawaii rather than paying her respects to the 39th president at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

The mother-of-two — who supported her husband in the White House from 2009-2017 — was supposed to be seated next to President-elect Donald Trump, the outlet added.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” Michelle’s rep Crystal Carson said of her absence.

After news of Michelle's absence spread, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, slammed her over the decision.

michelle obama slammed skipping out jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama was spotted laughing with Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter's funeral.

“Ultimate classlessness!” one person wrote, while another added, “So she couldn't be bothered to leave Hawaii for a few hours to show respect to a former President. Just absolutely a slap in the face to the Carter family.”

A third stated, “Disgusting. No excuse,” as a fourth echoed, “Disrespectful, yes. Surprising, no. When have the Obamas ever put someone else ahead of themselves?”

Though many came after the author’s character, others supported her decision to remain in Hawaii.

“Another example of Michelle Obama being the smartest person in American politics. She knew what her seat assignment would have been and said — Jimmy Carter, of all people, would understand me sitting this one out,” one individual penned, while someone else noted, “Michelle Obama wasn’t present and I’m not upset. The way America regards WOC…I’m sure she will honor Jimmy Carter, on her own terms.”

michelle obama slammed skipping out jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama was called 'disgusting' for skipping out on Jimmy Carter's funeral.

While some suggested Michelle sat this one out to avoid contact with Donald, her husband was spotted giggling alongside the Republican at the funeral.

Despite Barack’s condemnation of the former reality TV star, the duo enjoyed some playful banter while sitting next to each other for the ceremony.

In a viral video shared to X, Donald's 2024 presidential election rival, Kamala Harris, did not look pleased as the two commanders-in-chief spoke.

While the men smiled together, Kamala remained straight-faced alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff before she seemingly looked back to give Barack an irritated glare.

michelle obama slammed skipping out jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

'Just absolutely a slap in the face to the Carter family,' one person said of Michelle Obama's absence at the funeral.

Social media users couldn't help but react to the shocking clip.

"Kamala Harris seems TICKED that President Trump and Obama are speaking at Carter’s funeral. Nobody wants to talk to Kamala, as usual," one person shared, as another said, "Kamala Harris gets pissy when she looks back and sees Obama pleasantly chatting with Trump at Carter’s funeral."

A third critic added, "Kamala’s face says it all — watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming."

