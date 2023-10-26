Malia Obama's Makeover: Former First Daughter Dyes Her Hair Red After She Was Caught Smoking Cigarettes in L.A.
Malia Obama is showing off her new look.
The former first daughter recently stepped out with a close friend to see a movie in Los Angeles, where she revealed her brand new hairstyle — which looked amazing!
Obama snipped off a good amount of her brown hair, which used to go down to her waist, and dyed it a faint shade of red, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
In the snaps, the 25-year-old sported a pair of tan trousers with thin white stripes, which she paired with a gray shirt layered beneath a white cardigan.
Her healthy-looking hair appeared to be freshly blown out in loose waves, as she carried her large black shoulder bag and strolled down the street.
Obama's most recent sighting comes after she was shockingly spotted smoking a cigarette next to a parked car outside of a convenience store in L.A.
In the previous photographs, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama puffed on a cigarette with one arm crossed over her chest.
Malia didn't appear bothered by possible paparazzi snapping photos of her, as she seemed laid back and relaxed while smoking up a storm.
The surprising sight came more than seven years after she was caught smoking a joint at age 18 while in attendance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago back in 2016.
Her younger sister, Sasha, also appeared to pick up the bad habit, as the 22-year-old was also recently caught puffing on a cigarette while hanging out with friends in L.A. after a party during Labor Day Weekend, as OK! previously reported.
Malia must have had a change of heart when it comes to cigarette smoking, as her father previously credited her for helping him quit his addiction to it back in the day.
Barack recalled Malia "smelling" tobacco "on his breath," and urging him to stop smoking in his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former POTUS also detailed his struggles with stopping the bad habit at a press conference during his presidency in June 2009.
"As a former smoker, I constantly struggle with it," the 62-year-old said at the time after he had signed off on laws enforcing stricter rules for the tobacco industry.
"Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker or a constant smoker? No," the Democratic leader confessed. "I don’t do it in front of my kids, I don’t do it in front of my family. I would say that I am 95 percent cured, but there are times where I mess up."
"Once you go down this path it’s something you continually struggle with, which is precisely why the legislation we signed is so important because what we don’t want is kids going down that path in the first place," he noted.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Malia's new hairstyle.