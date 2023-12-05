Malia and Sasha Obama Live It Up at 'SNL' Party After Former First Daughters Were Both Caught Smoking
The Obama sisters love a good party!
Over the weekend, Malia and Sasha Obama hit up a Saturday Night Live after-party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City with the late-night comedy show's host for the evening, Emma Stone, the night's musical guest, Noah Kahan, cast member Marcello Hernandez and other star-studded attendees, a recent report revealed.
There was extra to celebrate following Saturday's edition of SNL, as it marked the fifth time Stone hosted the show — prompting former head writer and "Weekend Update" host Tina Fey, as well as famed SNL alum Candice Bergen to honor the monumental moment by awarding the La La Land actress, 35, a Five-Timers Club jacket.
Stone proudly sported the newest edition to her closet for the post-show function — which she went to with her husband, Dave McCary, the segment director of SNL whom she met in December 2016, when he directed her viral sketch "Wells for Boys."
"Emma chatted with friends and partygoers," a source spilled to a news publication regarding the Cruella actress' outing.
There was a slight sense of awkwardness at the party, as Stone — who previously hosted the show in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019 — and her husband had to share a table with the Poor Things star's ex-boyfriend Kieran Culkin.
Otherwise, the after-party seemed to be a blast, with Kahan even treating guests to a round of burgers!
The SNL after-party was just one of many soirees Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, have stepped out to lately.
Back in August, they were seen partying with Drake at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, where they currently live together.
The former first daughters have shown off their wild side a bit more frequently after both surpassing the age of 21 and moving out of their parents' home.
Malia and Sasha shocked the public when they were separately caught smoking cigarettes in recent months.
While there is nothing wrong with an occasional night out on the town, the famous offsprings' mother, Michelle Obama, has been urging her youngest daughter to get a job.
"She’s telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions. She’s heard a lot of her friends’ kids had jobs in line even before they graduated," a source previously revealed of Sasha, who graduated from the University of Southern California this past spring.
The confidante continued: "She wants to take the summer off to figure it out. But Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she’s not going to put up with that!"
Malia, on the other hand, successfully balances her work and social lives, as the Harvard graduate joined the writers team for Prime Video's Swarm series and is additionally directing a short film produced by Donald Glover.
Page Six reported Malia and Sasha's attendance at the SNL after-party and spoke to a source about Stone appearance at the function.