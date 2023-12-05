Malia and Sasha Obama Live It Up at 'SNL' Party After Former First Daughters Were Both Caught Smoking

There was extra to celebrate following Saturday's edition of SNL, as it marked the fifth time Stone hosted the show — prompting former head writer and "Weekend Update" host Tina Fey, as well as famed SNL alum Candice Bergen to honor the monumental moment by awarding the La La Land actress, 35, a Five-Timers Club jacket.

Stone proudly sported the newest edition to her closet for the post-show function — which she went to with her husband, Dave McCary, the segment director of SNL whom she met in December 2016, when he directed her viral sketch "Wells for Boys."