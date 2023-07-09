Barack & Michelle Obama’s Most Shocking Parenting Confessions About Their Kids Malia and Sasha

"And guess what? Little kids, they’re terrorists. They are. They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time. They’re irrational. They’re needy. And you love them more than anything. And so you can’t blame them, right? … So you turn that ire on each other," the mom-of-two detailed.

During the same appearance at the Revolt TV special, Michelle confessed her firm belief that people shouldn't feel the need to be their kids best friend, and instead prefers setting clear boundaries between parents and children.

"Once you decide you want your child to be your friend, now you’re worried about them liking you. And there’s so much of parent that has nothing to do with them liking you …So much of what you’re gonna have to teach them is counter to what they want," the 59-year-old admitted.