Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama Admits 'There Were Years I Couldn't Stand My Husband'

In a recent sit-down with storied TV host Gayle King, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about her high-profile marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, stating that contrary to popular old adages, her romance is far from a 50-50, effort, rather seemingly existing on a sliding scale that changes over time.

“I am not ragging on my husband, but I tell people there were 10 years when I couldn’t stand my husband, which over the course of 30 years, you take those odds,” she quipped of her longtime love, whom she married in 1992.

Michelle’s recent sit-down is far from the only recent instance in which the former FLOTUS has gotten candid about the state of *her* union with Barack.