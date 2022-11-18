From The White House To Forever! Michelle & Barack Obama's All-Time Cutest Moments: Photos
They may not be leading the country anymore, but they are leading in the cutest couple category! Michelle and Barack Obama's love has been making the public swoon since they first entered the White House in 2008.
The former First Lady and the 44th President of the United States, who share daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, may be total couple goals, but the loved-up duo aren't afraid to get candid about their relationship.
“We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me, now, still, and seemingly forever,” Michelle said of her beloved Barack. "Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it. This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter.”
The former leader of the country made sure his other half felt super special on her birthday in 2021. "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend..." he captioned a photo of himself kissing his lady in a tropical locale.
The fun loving couple posed together as they rang in 2022. "Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," Michelle wrote alongside a photo of the pair rocking star-shaped glasses.
Barack and Michelle took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate three decades together while at the beach. "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘," his adoring wife wrote on Instagram.
The former president and first lady stayed close and both seemed to be engrossed in something eye-catching on Barack's phone as the two urged citizens to make their voice known and vote.
The husband and wife duo flashed matching mega watt smiles as they wished their followers well on the Easter holiday. "Barack and I are wishing so much joy and light to everyone celebrating on this Easter Sunday!," Michelle penned under the adorable photo.