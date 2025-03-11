or
Michelle Obama Will Discuss 'Navigating the Gray Areas of Marriage' in New Podcast as Rumors Swirl She and Barack Are Headed for Divorce

Screenshot of Michelle Obama on her podcast and a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: @michelleobama/instagram;mega

Michelle Obama's podcast premieres on Wednesday, March 12.

March 11 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama will be sharing words of wisdom on her and brother Craig Robinson's new podcast, "IMO."

In a recently released trailer for the venture, which officially drops its first episode on Wednesday, March 12, the former first lady — who some believe is going through a rough patch with husband Barack Obama — and her sibling explained they'll be tackling everyday topics with each other and their guests.

michelle obama gray areas marriage podcast trailer rumors barack divorce
Source: @michelleobama/instagram

Michelle Obama and brother Craig Robinson will offer life advice on their new podcast.

"Let's be real: we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever," the mom-of-two, 61, said. "But I've learned that if you're feeling a certain kind of way, the reality is that others are probably feeling that way too, and when you take the time to be just a little vulnerable and open up about it, it's a whole lot easier to find the answers you're looking for."

The duo will touch on everything, "whether you are navigating the grey areas of marriage and raising kids, dealing with a little friend drama, or even figuring out how to put yourself out there in the dating world," she added.

Fresh episodes will drop every Wednesday and feature guests such as Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry.

michelle obama gray areas marriage podcast trailer rumors barack divorce
Source: @michelleobama/instagram

In a trailer, the mom-of-two said one of the topics they'll discuss is 'navigating the grey areas of marriage.'

As OK! reported, rumors about the Obamas' marriage began to swirl when the former president, 63, attended Jimmy Carter's funeral solo. At the time, CNN's Jeff Zeleny claimed the Becoming author was "still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation," though her advisers said her absence was due to a "scheduling conflict."

Not long after, she skipped Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, though that didn't come as a complete surprise since the two were never on good terms.

michelle obama gray areas marriage podcast trailer rumors barack divorce
Source: @barackobama/x

Barack and Michelle Obama sparked divorce rumors earlier this year when the former president went to two high-profile events alone.

However, Barack has stepped out solo on a few other occasions as well, most recently going to a Clippers game without his spouse.

Amid the speculation, an old rumor from years ago resurfaced about Jennifer Aniston and Barack having a secret affair, something the actress, 56, laughed off in the past.

michelle obama gray areas marriage podcast trailer rumors barack divorce
Source: mega

Despite gossip about their marriage, the spouses honored each other on social media for Valentine's Day.

Despite all of that, the two tried to prove their marriage was just fine when they gave each other a sweet social media shoutout on Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!" the dad-of-two wrote in his post alongside a photo of the duo.

"If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be," Michelle wrote in her own post. "Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️."

