Michelle Obama Reveals Her Biggest Pet Peeve About Husband Barack as Divorce Rumors Heat Up
Michelle Obama revealed one of the worst qualities about her husband, Barack Obama, as the couple continue to face a barrage of rumors surrounding their marriage.
The former first lady, 61, shared her pet peeve about her husband to her sibling Craig Robinson, 62, on the premiere episode of their new podcast "IMO," which aired on Wednesday, March 12.
"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," the mother-of-two told her brother.
"Because he was on that island time," Craig added, hinting at Barack’s lack of punctuality and referencing his brother-in-law’s Hawaiian roots.
Michelle revealed how "when it’s time to leave," she would notice her husband "getting up and going to the bathroom" and doing other things that would lead to them being late to scheduled functions.
"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure," she explained.
However, Michelle did give Barack "kudos" for working on this flaw, claiming, "He’s improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a 'you must adjust.'"
"Being married to the president of the United States [is a] thing that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know," she explained.
"You talked me into supporting his run," she said, referring to Craig.
"And [Barack] was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell me on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way," Michelle revealed on the podcast.
Over the past few months, divorce rumors have begun to spread after Michelle began to stay under the radar, as Barack has been spotted on at least three occasions at major public events without his wife.
The rumors began in January when Michelle missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband attended alongside current President Donald Trump.
She also skipped Donald's inauguration, which some sources claim was a "deliberate" decision on her part as she has been vocal about her criticisms of the Republican president's policies.
A source who worked closely with the former first couple back when they lived at the White House told Page Six, "They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple."
In an attempt to fight back against the rumors, the two shared a loving Valentine's Day note on their social media accounts.
"If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post caption alongside the photo.
For his part, Barack wrote, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!"