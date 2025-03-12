Michelle Obama Reveals Her Biggest Pet Peeve About Husband Barack as Divorce Rumors Heat Up

"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," the mother-of-two told her brother.

"Because he was on that island time," Craig added, hinting at Barack’s lack of punctuality and referencing his brother-in-law’s Hawaiian roots.

Michelle revealed how "when it’s time to leave," she would notice her husband "getting up and going to the bathroom" and doing other things that would lead to them being late to scheduled functions.

"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure," she explained.

However, Michelle did give Barack "kudos" for working on this flaw, claiming, "He’s improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a 'you must adjust.'"