Michelle Obama Admits She Was Initially 'Scared' Of Becoming First Lady Of The United States

Besides getting more candid than ever about fear, Michelle has also gotten real about her 30-year-marriage to the former senator in her new memoir, The Light We Carry. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” she penned in the book.

“We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me, now, still, and seemingly forever,” she continued about her relationship with Barack. "Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it. This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter.”