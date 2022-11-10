Michelle Obama On Parenting Grown-Up Sasha & Malia: 'It's Just Fun, Watching Them Become Themselves'

All grown up!

Roughly a decade and a half after first entering the spotlight amid their famous father former President Barack Obama's 2008 White House bid, first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama, 21 and 24, respectively, are now all grown up, much to the delight of their proud mother, ex-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Earlier this week, the attorney opened up about watching her two children, who now live together in a shared Los Angeles, Calif., apartment, successfully navigate "adulting in the world,” even learning how to throw extravagant dinner parties for their famous parents.