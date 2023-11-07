'So Incredibly Stupid!': Candace Owens Slammed After Making Bizarre Claim About Muslims in Jerusalem
Candace Owens sparked backlash after bizarrely claiming that Muslims who lived in Jerusalem were only allowed to live in a specific portion of the city.
The conservative political commentator made the remark while speaking with Jewish comic and musician Ami Kozak on the Monday, November 6, installment of her podcast.
Owens asked Kozak if he'd been to Jerusalem and the comedian replied that he had been there "many times."
"Okay, so one of the things that I’m trying to understand is — cause I’ve been as well — and when people call it this bastion of freedom, or it’s just like America, that’s not the sense that I had when I was there," she said. "I grew up in my grandparents’ house, my grandfather grew up in a segregated South, and so when I’m walking through Jerusalem, and you see, and they say ‘these are the Muslim quarters, this is where the Muslims are allowed to live,’ that doesn’t feel like a bastion of freedom to me."
Kozak appeared confused by her comment and pointed out that the Muslim Quarter neighborhood wasn't the only place that Muslims were "allowed" to live.
"I think it’s that there’s an Armenian Quarter, it’s not saying the Armenians can only live here," he continued. "It’s that there are communities just like there’s a Jewish community in Jersey here and there’s a Muslim community in here. I don’t think — to my understanding it’s not restrictions within Israel proper."
Owens replied that a rabbi who was showing her around the city gave her this information. "He said 'these are the Muslim quarters so this is where the Muslims—‘"
"Live," Kozak cut in. "But he didn’t say anything about legally saying they cannot live in other places within Israel proper. I mean, there’s Israeli Arab citizens that have full rights."
"Jerusalem itself as a city has a division in it where the green line divides and there’s East Jerusalem, that’s maybe what he was talking about, not the Muslim Quarter, but East Jerusalem," he added. "There’s disputed territory within the West Bank and East Jerusalem that divides and therefore they’re under Palestinian Authority or even other jurisdiction but that’s a different conversation as far as what those are. But Arabs within Israel, if you go to Israel, people would be surprised to see on every street sign: Hebrew, English, and Arabic. You see a multicultural city."
The clip of the podcast was shared around social media with critics slamming the 34-year-old for her assumption.
"Again, Candace Owens showing her bias against Israel," one user wrote on X, while another responded, "Oh, my God! Candace Owens is so incredibly stupid!"
"@RealCandaceO, this is the same as saying that Chinese are allowed to live in Chinatown, or Italians are only allowed to live in Little Italy, or that Koreans are only allowed to live in Koreatown," a third person penned. "You're getting the point. Right? Please tell me you do."
"She literally never knows what she talking about," a fourth said.