'So Incredibly Stupid!': Candace Owens Slammed After Making Bizarre Claim About Muslims in Jerusalem

Owens replied that a rabbi who was showing her around the city gave her this information. "He said 'these are the Muslim quarters so this is where the Muslims—‘"

"Live," Kozak cut in. "But he didn’t say anything about legally saying they cannot live in other places within Israel proper. I mean, there’s Israeli Arab citizens that have full rights."

"Jerusalem itself as a city has a division in it where the green line divides and there’s East Jerusalem, that’s maybe what he was talking about, not the Muslim Quarter, but East Jerusalem," he added. "There’s disputed territory within the West Bank and East Jerusalem that divides and therefore they’re under Palestinian Authority or even other jurisdiction but that’s a different conversation as far as what those are. But Arabs within Israel, if you go to Israel, people would be surprised to see on every street sign: Hebrew, English, and Arabic. You see a multicultural city."