Michelle Obama Once Told Daughters Malia and Sasha She Was 'Done Parenting' Them: 'You Can Do This On Your Own'

Michelle Obama got real about some of the difficulties of parenting, including a few darker moments. During the Wednesday, December 24, episode of her "IMO" podcast, the former First Lady recalled a moment where she wanted to throw her hands up and stop being a mother.

Source: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube Michelle Obama was a guest on the 'IMO' podcast.

At the time, her husband, Barack Obama, was traveling, and daughters Sasha and Malia were much younger. "I was at home trying to get the girls to bed… They were probably seven and three at the time," Michelle explained. Although she credited her girls for being "usually great kids," that night, they were acting "rambunctious." When “no one was listening,” she said, “Well, that’s it… I’m done parenting. You seem like you guys have this all figured out, and you can do this on your own. So have at it.”

Source: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube Michelle Obama has two daughters.

Malia, now 27, apologized because she didn’t know what she would "do without" her mom. However, Sasha, now 24, didn’t seem to care as much. "She took her blankie, and she turned around and went back upstairs to watch TV," Michelle recounted. "As if to say, like, ‘Thank God. At last. This is what I wanted from you, lady. I am 3. I can handle this. I’m going back upstairs.’ She got five steps up, and I was like, ‘If you don’t turn around and get back down here.’ Well, it worked for one. Didn’t work for the other."

Source: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube Michelle Obama's daughters like to be independent.

Even today, the 61-year-old says her youngest "wants to learn her way" and doesn’t like "to be told that this is how you do it." "We tell her, but she’s got to learn on her own," said Michelle.

Malia and Sasha Obama Would 'Push Away' Their Mother

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama's daughters pushed her away as teens.

When Malia and Sasha were teenagers, they reportedly distanced themselves from their mother. "They definitely went through a period in their teen years…it was the ‘push away,'" Michelle said in June. "They're still doing that, and you guys know this of children with parents who are known. You're trying to distinguish yourself. It's very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world."

Michelle Obama Discloses Parenting Guidance From Her Own Mom

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Michelle Obama is inspired by the way her mother raised her.