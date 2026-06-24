Michelle Obama Admits to Watching 'Love Island' With Daughters Malia and Sasha: 'They Got Me Hooked'
June 24 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama, 62, has a guilty pleasure, and it's Love Island.
During a live conversation at the Obama Presidential Center for her podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the Former First Lady opened up about her latest obsession with the popular dating competition series.
While sitting down with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson — who rose to fame before the Emmy-winning show through her comedy work — Obama revealed just how obsessed she is with Love Island.
'That's Mother-Daughter Time'
"Do you watch Love Island?" Obama asked Brunson directly during their discussion.
When Brunson confirmed she does, Obama replied: "Yeah. That's mother-daughter time... and they're behind. They got me hooked. And I was like, OK, started the next season and they were like, no. We're busy. It's like, okay, you need to get some more free time."
The candid admission shows that even former first ladies aren't immune to the addictive nature of reality television, and the all-too-relatable struggle of binge-watching.
For Obama, it seems Love Island has become must-watch viewing, even if her viewing schedule doesn't always align with her daughters' availability.
As Normal as Possible
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Throughout her years in the public eye, Obama has been vocal about the importance of family bonding and quality time with her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.
As a mother who raised her children in the White House during Barack Obama's presidency, she's consistently emphasized how crucial it is to maintain normalcy and shared experiences amid the demands of high-profile living.
In interviews and her memoir Becoming, Michelle has discussed the deliberate efforts she made to shield her daughters from the intensity of political life, insisting on regular family dinners, homework help and everyday parenting moments despite the extraordinary circumstances surrounding them.
What Matters Most
Michelle has maintained an active presence through projects that reflect her values and interests. She's authored bestselling books and launched her podcast, all while remaining grounded in her core belief about the importance of authentic human connection.
She continues to prioritize moments with her adult daughters, whether that's over a juicy episode of Love Island or other shared activities, proving that you can be influential and accomplished while still enjoying the simple pleasures millions of others do, and still maintaining the kind of mother-daughter relationships that matter most.