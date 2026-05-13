Michelle Obama Reveals 'Devastating' Miscarriage and IVF Struggle With Husband Barack Before Welcoming Daughters Malia and Sasha: 'We Tried and Tried'
May 13 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama got vulnerable as she reflected on a “devastating” miscarriage.
During the Wednesday, May 13, episode of her “IMO Podcast,” the former first lady, 62, revealed how she and husband Barack Obama, 64, fared following their difficulties to conceive.
“I got pregnant once and miscarried, which was devastating,” said Michelle, who is mom to daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24. “We tried and tried and tried, and we had to do IVF for both girls, which is more of a thing than I knew then. More young women are talking about their conception journey, that it’s not always guaranteed.”
Michelle Obama Reflected on Miscarriage in 2018 Memoir
In her bestselling 2018 memoir, Becoming, the attorney further reflected on her pregnancy loss.
"We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn't going well," she wrote. "We had one pregnancy test come back positive, which caused us both to forget every worry and swoon with joy, but a couple of weeks later I had a miscarriage, which left me physically uncomfortable and cratered any optimism we felt."
"Even two committed go-getters with a deep love and a robust work ethic can't will themselves into being pregnant,” she said.
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During an interview on Good Morning America at the time, Michelle admitted the experience took a mental toll on her.
"I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," she said. ''We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken."
Michelle decided to do IVF at age 34 because it struck her that “the biological clock is real” and “egg production is limited.”
“I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work,” she explained.
In her book, Michelle claimed the hardships were worth it because she wound up with two beautiful children.
“Somehow in the end it felt as if we'd timed it all perfectly,” she gushed.
After giving birth to Sasha in 2001, Michelle and Barack welcomed Malia, who she described as "one of the two most perfect babies ever to be born to anyone, anywhere."
Barack Obama Admits There's 'Tension' in His Marriage to Michelle
The couple has been married since 1992, though the former president recently admitted there is some “tension” in their relationship due to Donald Trump's presidency.
"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," he said of Michelle, noting his recent campaigns “[do] create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her."
“I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents,” he added.