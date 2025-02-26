or
Michelle Trachtenberg's Shocking Death: 'Gossip Girl' Costar Ed Westwick Says He's 'So Sad' After Actress Was Found Dead at Age 39

Feb. 26 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Ed Westwick paid tribute to Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg shortly after her shocking death was confirmed on Wednesday, February 26.

"So sad to hear of the tragic passing of @michelletrachtenberg," the actor, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of the late star. "Sending prayers."

As OK! reported, the actress was 39 years old when she was found dead in her NYC apartment by her mother.

Sources stated she's believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. One insider told a news outlet the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum may have been having complications from a recent liver transplant.

Trachtenberg's rep touched on the news a few hours later by telling an outlet, "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time."

Her unexpected passing comes after Trachtenberg's social media selfies sparked health concerns from fans.

"Explain to me how I look sick," she responded to one comment who said she seemed ill. "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

In another upload, she penned, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy," she declared in an additional social media post. "Check yourself haters."

The actress' final Instagram upload, which came on February 18, was an older photo captioned, "I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell 💚 #throwback ⚡️."

The Ice Princess lead's last photographed public appearance came in November 2023 when she stepped out to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Christian Siriano's fashion line.

"About last night… standing in front of my beautiful custom painted art piece, a birthday gift from my love @jaymcohen painted for me by the amazing artist @chrisriversart before heading off to celebrate my friend @csiriano, at his 15th anniversary book party!" she captioned Instagram photos from the event. "Thank you Jay and Chris and Christian! More photos to come 💙💋🌹🎨."

Her final screen appearance was in two episodes of the second season of Max's Gossip Girl reboot, where she reprised her role as troublemaker Georgina Sparks.

