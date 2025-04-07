or
Michelle Williams Blasts First Class Passenger for Putting Their 'Nasty' Bare Foot Next to Her: 'A Lot of Audacity'

michelle williams
Source: MEGA

Michelle Williams called out a passenger for sticking his bare foot near her seat mid-flight.

By:

April 7 2025, Published 7:38 a.m. ET

Michelle Williams isn’t here for the mile-high madness.

The Destiny’s Child alum hopped on Instagram to vent after an unfortunate run-in with a fellow passenger’s bare foot during her flight to New York City — where she’s currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. The incident comes right after she attended a funeral in Illinois.

michelle williams rant
Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram

Michelle Williams had a gross moment on her flight.

“I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!! 🚨,” she captioned a snap of the foot poking into her personal space. “Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

“For those asking…….. YES I am sitting in the first class cabin,” the 45-year-old added. “A lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class……. OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet 😂.”

Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram
She couldn’t help but keep the jokes coming.

In the comments section, she quipped, “Cue the song ‘nasty work’ by @yahyahanddomo_ 😂😂😂,” and followed up with, “I elbowed ‘it!’ Now I gotta take my coat to the cleaners.”

michelle williams passenger flight foot
Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram

A passenger’s bare foot popped into the Broadway star's first class seat space.

Later, the singer shared more about the ordeal in a video, telling fans she was just glad to have survived the bizarre experience.

“Baby, I made it and I made it home. Y’all, I was almost defeated by someone’s feet … It tried to take me out,” she began. "It tried to take me out. I said, 'Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait a minute.' You ever think you see something out of your peripheral and you just blow it off?"

Still, in true Williams’ fashion, she kept it classy as she admitted the man’s foot was “not that bad,” even calling it “conditioned” and “moisturized.”

Cutting him a little slack, she said maybe he just needed to “stretch out a little bit."

“He was friendly though. And he actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said, ‘Thank you,'” she added.

Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram
She ended the saga with a laugh, saying she “lived to tell the story” — but not before hitting the shower. “All is well, I made it back to New York City,” she said. “Listen, y’all, I was crying real tears. I was crying real tears.”

michelle williams
Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram

Michelle Williams shared the experience on Instagram.

Outside of the foot fiasco, Williams is fully booked and busy. She recently opened up to People about life in the Big Apple as she takes on Broadway alongside Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

When asked how she spends her off-days, the actress said, "It kind of depends. We don't have a matinee today, so I literally just made a cup of decaf coffee because I'm not supposed to have caffeine while on Broadway, which is very difficult for me. Caffeine dehydrates my vocal cords. There's an awesome view out my window. I really need to go get my nails done today. I need a fill."

michelle williams
Source: @michellewilliams/Instagram

Later, the reality star said the man was nice and helped her with her bag.

She added, "[I’m] in deep thought right now for my 2025, I'm looking at this beauty advent calendar that someone sent me that has all these goodies in it. I'm like, ‘How am I going to get through all of these products?’ It's random stuff like that I do and try to catch up on some things on Netflix. Normal stuff that keeps my cortisol levels down."

