or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mick Jagger
OK LogoNEWS

Mick Jagger Admits He Made a 'Really Stupid' Mistake After Taking John Lennon's Advice on Elvis Presley

Split photo of Mick Jagger & Elvis Presley & John Lennon
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger stated that he made a 'really stupid' mistake by taking John Lennon's advice on Elvis Presley to the heart.

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Published 3:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger is opening up about his career regrets, and one of them includes taking John Lennon’s advice on Elvis Presley.

The Rolling Stones frontman recently appeared on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast on July 13.

During the interview, he admitted that he feels "stupid" about never meeting Presley, whom he had idolized for a long time.

“That’s incredible to me,” O’Brien replied to the revelation.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @Team Coco/YouTube

Mick Jagger admitted his regret for following John Lennon's advice on not meeting Elvis Presley.

The singer revealed that his decision not to cross paths with the icon stemmed from Lennon's advice that "you should never meet your heroes.”

“It was really stupid of me, really. I would have loved to have met Elvis. Why did I take John’s advice?!” Jagger exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger Reveals John Lennon Put Him Off Meeting Elvis Presley

Image of Mick Jagger revealed hearing John Lennon's stories of meeting Elvis Presley put him off the idea.
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger revealed hearing John Lennon's stories of meeting Elvis Presley put him off the idea.

The rockstar stated that Lennon once told him, “I would never meet Elvis, Mick, if I were you.”

“And so I didn’t. I took John’s advice,” he continued.

Although he has come to regret his decision in the following decades, at the time, it seemed like a very prudent piece of advice to him.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Mick Jagger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Mick Jagger wondered how his meeting with Elvis Presley would have gone.
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger wondered how his meeting with Elvis Presley would have gone.

“He told me all this story [of meeting Presley in 1965] more than once, so it put me off,” he said in the interview.

He further explained that “I wanted to keep my Elvis to myself, my version of Elvis. So I didn’t want my version of Elvis shattered like John’s was.”

“But maybe my Elvis version would have been different,” he wondered.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger Shed Light on the Long-standing Rivalry Between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles

Image of Mick Jagger said there was 'truth' to the rumored rivalry between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger said there was 'truth' to the rumored rivalry between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

While Jagger took The Beatles icon’s advice to heart, their connection did not play a role in the rumors surrounding The Rolling Stones and The Beatles’ iconic rivalry that lasted for decades.

He shed some light on the topic during his appearance on Today’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, saying, “I think there was an element of truth in it.”

“But I think there was an element of PR in it, too. But it was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it’s a bit like L.A. [and] New York,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Paul McCartney recently collaborated with The Rolling Stones.
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney recently collaborated with The Rolling Stones.

“Obviously, that was a good talking point for the press to get on,” Jagger remarked.

However, any supposed rivalry between the two bands has seemingly been forgotten over time.

The Beatles star Paul McCartney contributed to The Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds on the song “Bite My Head Off.” McCartney also joined in for a track on The Rolling Stones’ latest album Foreign Tongues.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.