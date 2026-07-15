Mick Jagger Admits He Made a 'Really Stupid' Mistake After Taking John Lennon's Advice on Elvis Presley

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Source: @Team Coco/YouTube Mick Jagger admitted his regret for following John Lennon's advice on not meeting Elvis Presley.

The singer revealed that his decision not to cross paths with the icon stemmed from Lennon's advice that "you should never meet your heroes.” “It was really stupid of me, really. I would have loved to have met Elvis. Why did I take John’s advice?!” Jagger exclaimed.

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Mick Jagger Reveals John Lennon Put Him Off Meeting Elvis Presley

Source: MEGA Mick Jagger revealed hearing John Lennon's stories of meeting Elvis Presley put him off the idea.

The rockstar stated that Lennon once told him, “I would never meet Elvis, Mick, if I were you.” “And so I didn’t. I took John’s advice,” he continued. Although he has come to regret his decision in the following decades, at the time, it seemed like a very prudent piece of advice to him.

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Source: MEGA Mick Jagger wondered how his meeting with Elvis Presley would have gone.

“He told me all this story [of meeting Presley in 1965] more than once, so it put me off,” he said in the interview. He further explained that “I wanted to keep my Elvis to myself, my version of Elvis. So I didn’t want my version of Elvis shattered like John’s was.” “But maybe my Elvis version would have been different,” he wondered.

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Mick Jagger Shed Light on the Long-standing Rivalry Between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles

Source: MEGA Mick Jagger said there was 'truth' to the rumored rivalry between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

While Jagger took The Beatles icon’s advice to heart, their connection did not play a role in the rumors surrounding The Rolling Stones and The Beatles’ iconic rivalry that lasted for decades. He shed some light on the topic during his appearance on Today’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, saying, “I think there was an element of truth in it.” “But I think there was an element of PR in it, too. But it was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it’s a bit like L.A. [and] New York,” he added.

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Source: MEGA Paul McCartney recently collaborated with The Rolling Stones.