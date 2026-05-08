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Mick Jagger, 82, and Fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 38, Dress Up for NYC Ballet Gala on Rare Date Night: Photos

Photo of Mick Jagger and Melanie Harmick
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger was all smiles alongside longtime love Melanie Hamrick.

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May 8 2026, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET

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Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick dressed to the nines for a rare public date night!

On Thursday, May 7, the couple walked the red carpet at the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala, which was held at Lincoln Center.

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Photo of Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick attended the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala.
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick attended the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala.

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The musician, 82, donned a dark suit jacket with a white trim over a navy blue collared shirt, dark slacks and black sneakers. He kept his sunglasses on for a few photos but eventually took them off as they headed inside the venue.

Jagger's much-younger fiancée — a former ballerina herself — stunned in a strapless, silver embellished gown that featured a slit on one side. Hamrick, 38, added a pair of silver heels, dangling earrings and bracelet for an elegant touch.

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Photo of The pair began dating in 2014 after meeting in Tokyo, Japan.
Source: MEGA

The pair began dating in 2014 after meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

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The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2014 after meeting in Tokyo, Japan, and welcomed their son, Deveraux, two years later.

The tot marks the eight child for the rocker.

"Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted," an announcement at the time read. "Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

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Photo of The couple welcomed a son in 2016.
Source: MEGA

The couple welcomed a son in 2016.

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In October 2023, Jagger admitted welcoming a baby at his age was an adjustment.

"You get a bit out of practice — it's not like riding a bike," he spilled to The Guardian. "The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest. It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it as much."

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Photo of The former ballerina confirmed their engagement in 2025.
Source: MEGA

The former ballerina confirmed their engagement in 2025.

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The former ballerina revealed their little one takes after both of his parents.

"He dances a ton. I don't have him in classes yet," she noted in a past interview. "He plays the ukulele and makes up songs. He's got the gene. Definitely. I really want him to take tap. For a little boy to make some noise with his feet? He loves music classes."

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Photo of The mom-of-one said she's unsure if they will ever actually marry.
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-one said she's unsure if they will ever actually marry.

Their engagement was first revealed in 2023, though neither of them commented on the exciting news until 2025.

However, Hamrick insisted they're not rushing to the altar.

"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," the brunette beauty explained to French publication Paris Match. "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

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